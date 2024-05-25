"It would be a treat to see Babar vs Archer" - Fans react after Jofra Archer makes his international comeback after 438 days in ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I

Fans expressed themselves after finally witnessing the international comeback of Jofra Archer on Saturday, May 25, in the second game of the four-match T20I series against against Pakistan. The right-arm speedster will feature for England after 438 days, since last playing against Bangladesh in March 2023. Interestingly, he played his last home game in September 2020.

Archer featured in five games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and could pick up only two wickets. However, he flew to England after an elbow discomfort, and since then hadn't played any competitive games.

Fans were happy with Jofra Archer's comeback, and were excited to witness his battle with Pakistan batter, Babar Azam. Furthermore, they also wished to see Archer remain injury-free for the coming years.

Here are the reactions:

"Jofra Archer is back 🤯It would be a treat to see Babar vs Archer. Let’s see who’ll win this battle," one fan tweeted.

"Been a long while but Jofra Archer returns to international cricket today. Hoping he bowls at full fitness and pace. If there's someone who can light up that T20 World Cup, it is him #ENGvPAK," a cricket enthusiast posted.

"Welcome back Archer. Hope you stay fit and give us a superb time ahead watching quality fast bowling," this fan tweeted.

"Jofra Archer in Eng's XI again. Plenty of times we thought that wouldn't happen again. Hope he finds rhythm and stays fit for #T20WC. Really feel this #ENGvPAK T20I shouldn't be clashing with another major sporting event, plenty of leeway to schedule it another time," another posted.

"May God Bless Jofra Archer and keep him away from injuries for rest of the career, we all have waited so long for this comeback❤️," this fan posted.

Recently, Archer took part in Sussex's 10-day training camp in India against the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

"So good to be back" - Jofra Archer ahead of ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I

The right-arm speedster expressed his excitement to finally don the England shirt against Pakistan in an interview with Eoin Morgan on Sky Sports. Archer hoped to get sufficient game time and his rhythm back ahead of an all-important T20 World Cup.

"I want to get out there before I can tell how I feel, but been rehabbing for as long as I can remember, so good to be back," Archer said. "The constant robotic routine ... you've got to get up and keep going, but I'm back here so it has to be worth it. Hopefully it stays [dry] and we get a game in. I have been bowling since November last year properly, but there's an extra 10% of intensity for big games. "

