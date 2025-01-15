“It was very un-Kohli like” - Former Australia cricketer’s huge statement on Virat Kohli’s performance in BGT 2024-25

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has expressed his disappointment with Virat Kohli’s repeated failures throughout the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under, barring his unbeaten 100 in Perth. The cricketer-turned-commentator credited Australia for executing their game plans against him throughout the series.

Notably, Kohli was caught behind eight out of eight times similarly in his nine innings. Despite scoring a 100 in the series opener in Perth, Kohli finished the series with 190 runs at an average of 23.75. The 36-year-old previously managed just 93 runs in six innings during the home Test series against New Zealand.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Brett Lee said on his YouTube channel:

“00:27 - For me, it was very Un-Kohli like, you obviously get batsmen nick off occasionally or they’ll do something and they’ll make those differences in their actions and techniques but the thing with Virat Kohli. Unfortunately for him, he kept getting out the same way through the whole Test series. I think back to Perth, the second innings where he made a magnificent 100 and I thought okay, he’s in going himself in the first innings nicked off but now he’s back to his best, 100.”

“00:57 - But after that, he was very slim pickings for Virat Kohli. I also think Australia had a very valid bowling plan to him, they researched him very very well. I think their preparation was very outstanding but unfortunately for Virat Kohli, he missed out other than one innings in Perth,” he added.

“He looked very engaged” – Brett Lee points out the difference between Virat Kohli and India captain

Brett Lee said that unlike India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli looked mentally well prepared as he applied his skills with the bat despite his failures. He said in the same video:

“2:20 - I don’t think so that they were mentally not well prepared. I think Rohit Sharma more than Kohli but I was watching Kohli very very closely throughout the whole series and to me, he [Kohli] looked very engaged, he looked like he was certainly applying all those skills that have made him such a great batsman. And, he’s still such a great batsman. But unfortunately for Kohli, he couldn’t get those runs.”

Apart from his batting, Kohli looked engaged with his on-field antics.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma managed 31 runs in his five innings before he stood down from the fifth Test in Sydney. The 37-year-old has scored 164 runs in his last 15 Test innings, averaging 10.93, including a solitary half-century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news