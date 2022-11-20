England's premier Test batter Joe Root has conceded that captaincy affected him adversely in more ways than one. The Yorkshire batter revealed that it was also impacting his family, considering the lack of time given to them.

Root, who succeeded Alastair Cook as England's Test captain in July 2017, gave up the role earlier this year. His decision followed after England lost the Ashes in Australia and another series in the West Indies.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Root said he was unavailable for his family due to captaincy and it also changed him as a person. Root highlighted that it was a difficult decision to step down as he loved it.

"The captaincy was starting to take a toll on me. It was getting to the point where I wasn’t really present at home. The limited time I did get to spend with family, which should be enjoyed and treasured, I wasn’t able to do that.

"I was there but there were times when I was thinking about something I couldn’t control or something that hadn’t happened previously. You go in on yourself. We would still do what we would normally do as a family but I would not be listening. I just felt like a bit of a zombie almost."

He continued:

"I could see it frustrating the kids because I wasn’t properly playing with them or I was talking to Carrie and I would zone out. It was a very difficult decision because it is such a fantastic role to get the honour to do and I loved doing it."

Although the 31-year-old struggled tactically in the final months as captain, he would still end up as England's most successful Test skipper. He ended with 27 victories in 64 Tests.

"I have no thoughts or feelings of retirement" - Joe Root

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

The right-handed batter also brushed aside any suggestions of retirement from any format and rather feels liberated from any burden. He also hopes to play more T20s now, adding:

"I have no thoughts or feelings of retirement or slowing down or playing fewer formats. If anything, I feel a little bit more freedom with my time. I always used to get rested for the T20s and I feel like I got alienated from the format because I had not played enough of it.

"The next couple of years, might be a good time to explore playing a little bit more of that format and see how far I can take that side of my game."

Ben Stokes, who succeeded Root as Test captain, has so far proved successful. England endured only one defeat under him in the home summer, coming against South Africa.

