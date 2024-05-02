"It was not whether KL is better or these guys are better" - Ajit Agarkar explains why KL Rahul missed out on Team India squad for 2024 T20 WC 

Team India selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar explained as to how the decision to select Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeping options was made, giving no room for KL Rahul in the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rahul, despite not playing a single T20I since the Men in Blue's fateful exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, was in the reckoning after a promising 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter returned from injury in time to lead the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and is in the Orange Cap race at the minute, having scored 406 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 142.96.

Agarkar clarified that the team needed options in the middle order, and with Samson and Pant largely operating in that department as opposed to KL Rahul's opening role, they were considered.

"KL is a terrific player, we all know that. The thing we were obviously looking at is guys who are batting in the middle. At the moment, KL is batting at the top. We feel Sanju has the ability to come down the order, if need be. Rishabh is batting at No.5 for Delhi, so that was more the thinking. It was not whether KL is better or these guys are better, it is about the slots that we needed and these two are better equipped at this point," Agarkar said during a press-conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

There was a lot of speculation regarding who would lead Team India at the T20 World Cup, as Rohit Sharma had not played any T20Is in 2023 at all. However, all of those rumors of the Hitman potentially taking a step back from the shortest format was all squashed as he was named skipper.

"Generally, as a selector, you want a leader, and Rohit has been a terrific leader. There are hardly six months between the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup, I know Hardik led a few series before, but Rohit's form in the World Cup, coupled with how much time we have, you want to try and start planning. Rohit's a great player, it is not like it is forced upon us to choose him," Agarkar said of Rohit Sharma.

The IPL has been a huge parameter for selection in the past, and Agarkar made it clear that the majority of the squad was locked in well before the IPL through discussions with Rohit Sharma.

"I think we have had our conversations for the last few months anyway, so you have a fair idea of what you are looking for. Of course there are some great performances in the IPL that you keep track of, then there is fitness levels of players. But, if you start getting swayed by three or four weeks of cricket, then there is something wrong in your thinking. We were pretty clear with what we wanted to do," Agarkar stated.

Although there were some breakthrough stars in the IPL, including the likes of Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav among others, the selection committee have trusted the personnel that were in play before in the Indian setup.

"I don't think there is a replacement for the things he can do as a cricketer at the moment" - Ajit Agarkar on Hardik Pandya

Another widely debated aspect and a major takeaway from Team India's World Cup squad was Hardik Pandya's role. The way the team is composed, the all-rounder will have to reprise the third seamer role, and may even have to bowl his full quota of overs. However, his recent form, after coming in from an injury layoff, has been concerning.

"I think he has come after a longish layoff, the good part that we have looked at is - he has got through all of the games so far for MI. As long as he stays fit, we know what he brings, how much balance he gives the team. I don't think there is a replacement for the things he can do as a cricketer at the moment," Agarkar said.

"Specially, when it comes to the way he bowls. Really gives balance to the side. I think he will give Rohit options to play different combinations. So, his fitness for us is critical and so far, fortunately, he has gone okay in the IPL," Agarkar added.

Shivam Dube is one of the candidates in the squad that sealed his place through the IPL. Although he was in fine form in national colors as well, but a statement IPL campaign has helped him pip other members and make it to the main squad.

Despite the appeal that he brings with himself in terms of acceleration in the middle overs, Team India might need him as an all-rounder, which is where things are a bit shaky.

"Unfortunately, Shivam has not bowled a single over in the IPL, but he is a seasoned cricketer, who bowls a lot of overs in red-ball cricket. So, he knows how to bowl, it's just that when he plays the T20 format, it is just a little bit of skills coming into the picture. If we need Shivam to bowl a few overs, he will be bowling a few overs," Team India skipper Rohit Sharma asserted.

Dube bowled in CSK's recent defeat to PBKS at home, even dismissing Jonny Bairstow. However, the Indian team management would love it if the medium pacer is given more chances with the ball, something which CSK have not been forced to do because of the impact player rule.

