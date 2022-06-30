"It will be a big loss if he doesn’t play, but only time will tell how big a loss that could be" - Dawid Malan on Rohit Sharma's absence in fifth ENG vs IND Test

England middle-order batter Dawid Malan believes that the absence of Rohit Sharma could prove to be a huge miss for the visitors. The Indian captain is currently isolated in Leicestershire, where the team played a four-day warm-up fixture.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19 twice in successive tests in recent days, the Indian team management have not given up on Sharma. Head coach Rahul Dravid has stated that the skipper will undergo two more Tests prior to the contest in Birmingham, beginning tomorrow (July 1).

Speaking to a select group of reporters ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test, Dawid Malan said:

“Whenever you lose your leader, who’s also one of your best batters, it’s incredibly tough for your team. It will be a big loss if he doesn’t play, but only time will tell how big a loss that could be.”

However, Malan believes that the Indian bench strength is capable enough to fill the void left by Sharma's absence. The 34-year-old added:

“Still, there are some very experienced cricketers in the Indian team and very good batters that are on the sidelines. And they could all fill in for Rohit.”

Team India have roped in Mayank Agarwal as cover for Sharma. However, with KL Rahul also unavailable due to injury, the visitors are stretched thin in terms of options at the top of the order.

"England will still try to play in exactly the same way" - Dawid Malan

England have made the world take notice of their unabashed and aggressive fashion of play under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. They are high on confidence following a 3-0 sweep of New Zealand at home, where they executed three successive run chases with ease.

England Cricket @englandcricket

We wrap up the series whitewash in Leeds!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 What a week! 🏏We wrap up the series whitewash in Leeds!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ What a week! 🏏 We wrap up the series whitewash in Leeds! 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 https://t.co/9uLmp8eu73

Opining that England will continue to play in the same aggressive manner envisioned by their captain and coach, Dawid Malan said:

“Birmingham, historically, has been a really good wicket. The ball turns as the game goes on. But England will still try to play in exactly the same way, though India obviously have some fantastic bowlers.”

He concluded:

“I think the whole of English cricket would want Stokes and Co. to keep playing that way. So hopefully, they can still continue to impress as they have been and push those limits.”

India will take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting tomorrow (July 1). The visitors currently have a 2-1 lead in the series, courtesy of their wins last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far