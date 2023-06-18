"It will be a very hard chase for Australia"- Michael Vaughan on minimum target England need to set in first Ashes 2023 Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels England needs to set Australia a target of at least 250 runs to have a great chance of winning the first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston.

The hosts managed to get a lead of seven runs, which is not a massive one but definitely gives them a psychological advantage. However, Vaughan feels that with the pitch slowing down, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon could be key for Australia against the Bazball approach from England.

Speaking to BBC Sports, here's what Michael Vaughan had to say about England's situation in the first Test:

“I'd rather be in England's position. This Bazball approach against a world-class performer in Nathan Lyon. There has also been a little bit more for the seamers. The key is how England plays Lyon. If they get over 250 it will be a very hard chase for Australia."

Michael Vaughan also lauded the England pacers for wrapping up the Australian tail quickly with short-ball tactics. He added:

“Broad, Anderson and Robinson have brought England back into the contest. There was a stage earlier this morning where Australia were well on their way to a 50-60 run lead."

Apart from Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook also opined England's ideal target

Former England opener Alastair Cook was also present in the discussion and he too gave his opinion on how much the hosts need in their second innings to set a winning score.

Cook believes a target around the 300-run mark could make Ben Stokes and Co. favorites.

“I think 270, England would snap your hand off for it," said Cook. "I think that gives you a really good chance. If you could push to 300, 320 for a fourth innings on a wearing wicket, it would make England very favourable."

England are in a spot of bother at 28/2 at Stumps on Day 3 and will need a strong batting performance on Monday to get back into the game.

