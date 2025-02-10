"It will be a huge boost for us" - Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has weighed in on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The star pacer has been away from the game since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Test series against Australia due to a back injury.

Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While he has been named in India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, his availability will depend on how quickly he regains fitness. Dark clouds loom over his participation in the ICC event.

In a press conference after India won the second ODI against England on Sunday, February 9, Jadeja was asked about Bumrah's availability. The all-rounder said the medical team was following up on the star pacer's injury and recovery.

Trending

“It’s not my department. It’s the job of medical department, they’re following up," Jadeja said (via Indian Express).

However, the all-rounder is hopeful that Jasprit Bumrah will regain his fitness. He added that Bumrah's return will be a 'huge boost' for the entire nation and not just the Indian cricket team.

“Hopefully, he gets fit. It will be huge boost for us. It is good for the whole country as well, not only for our team," Jadeja added.

BCCI to play waiting game as Jasprit Bumrah begins rehabilitation

As per a report by the Times of India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 31-year-old underwent scans which were assessed by the BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) medical team.

Bumrah is also likely to begin physical activity such as gym work and light bowling soon. With the option of making changes to the provisional squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, the BCCI can only play the waiting game as far as Bumrah's availability for the marquee event is concerned.

However, the Indian team have a replacement ready should Bumrah fail to recover in time and get the green signal from the medical team. Harshit Rana is a part of the ongoing ODI series against England and has played both games so far. The young pacer could likely replace Bumrah should the need arise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news