"It will be my last Test at Lord's"- When MS Dhoni made a stunning remark after India's win over England in 2014

India will take on England in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord's, starting on July 10. It is a venue where they have won three Test matches - in 1986, 2014 and 2021. They also drew a Test at the venue in 2007, which proved crucial in hindsight in helping them win their first Test series in England in 21 years.

After their victory in 2014, the-then captain MS Dhoni had confirmed that it would be his final Test match at the venue. The 44-year-old had said that he did not envision him returning to play Lord's in the coming years.

"Don't know how exactly it feels. (winning at Lord's). It will be my last Test at Lord's. Don't see myself coming back here in I don't know how many years. Definitely a memorable Test match. Have had close Tests here. Still remember 2007 series where we drew the match because of bad light, and me and Sreesanth were batting at that time.

"We saved that Test and went on to be victorious in that series. Every match is special and it's great to win Test matches outside India. Being Lord's, yes very special. But at the same time every Test match is special," Dhoni had told reporters in 2014 (via ESPN Cricinfo).

True to his word, Dhoni did not play another Test match at the iconic venue. A few months later in December 2014, he shocked the Indian criceketing fraternity by announcing his retirement from Test cricket after the Melbourne Test against Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma starred as India recorded their first win at Lord's since 1986

India produced one of their best wins in England when they defeated the hosts by 95 runs in the Lord's Test of 2014. Ajinkya Rahane produced arguably his best Test hundred on a green track as India recovered from 145/7 to post 295 in their first innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 6/82 in England's first innings, but that did not prevent the hosts from taking a lead of 24 runs. Opening batter Murali Vijay then made an outstanding backs-to-the-wall 95 in India's second innings and helped by Ravindra Jadeja's 68, India set England 319 runs to win in the last innings.

Pacer Ishant Sharma then agreed to Dhoni's tactic of bowling short and took 7/74 to help bowl England out for 223 and claim the win to go 1-0 up in the series.

