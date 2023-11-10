"It will be like cheating yourself" - Harbhajan Singh on Pakistan's chances of reaching 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Harbhajan Singh believes Pakistan do not have a realistic chance of reaching the 2023 World Cup semi-finals.

New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by five wickets with 26.4 overs to spare in their final league game in Bengaluru on Thursday. The massive win implies that they have virtually sealed their place as the fourth semi-finalists.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about Pakistan still having a chance on paper to make the semi-finals, to which he responded:

"I don't think they have any chance. It will be like cheating yourself that they have a chance. Pakistan will have to win the match by 285-odd runs. They might not score those many runs in total."

The former India spinner added that England are not expected to crumble on a pitch where Pakistan post a mammoth total. He elaborated:

"If they have to win the match by 285-odd runs, they will have to score 400 or 450. If they score 400-450 runs in a match, the other team won't come to eat chole. They will also come and bat a little. So understand what sort of pitch it would be."

Pakistan need to win their last league game against England by approximately 287 runs to pip the Black Caps for the final semi-final berth. They can't make the grade if they have to chase a target in Saturday's game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"They will have to go back now" - Harbhajan Singh on Pakistan

Pakistan's win against New Zealand via the DLS method kept them in contention for a semi-final berth. [P/C: AP]

Harbhajan Singh feels it's time for Pakistan to pack their bags. He said:

"In my opinion, Hariram ka baj gaya dhol. They will have to go back now. Either New Zealand or Afghanistan will go ahead. They are the only two teams."

While opining that Afghanistan have an extremely outside chance, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that New Zealand have sealed the deal. He stated:

"Afghanistan will also have to win by a very big margin. It's not that it's going to be easy for them as well, but I feel the four teams have been decided. New Zealand have progressed."

Afghanistan, who face South Africa on Friday, have an even poorer net run rate than Pakistan. They will need a miracle to pip both the Kiwis and the Men in Green on net run rate and book a berth in the semi-final against India.

Poll : Will Pakistan score 350+ runs if they get to bat first against England? Yes No 0 votes