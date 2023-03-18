"It will be a like-for-like swap" - Wasim Jaffer on who should make way for Rohit Sharma in Vishakhapatnam

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer has given his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's return to the side for the second ODI against Australia in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19). The former opener reckons the skipper will be a straight swap for Ishan Kishan, who will also open the innings.

Rohit missed the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai to attend his brother-in-law's wedding function, prompting Ishan Kishan to bat at the top with Shubman Gill. However, Kishan failed to impress in the opening fixture, managing only two runs before Marcus Stoinis trapped him lbw in the second over of the innings.

Lachlan McKirdy @LMcKirdy7



Great new ball bowling from Marcus Stoinis.



#INDvAUS



Ishan Kishan with one of the worst reviews you'll see.Great new ball bowling from Marcus Stoinis. Ishan Kishan with one of the worst reviews you'll see. Great new ball bowling from Marcus Stoinis. #INDvAUS https://t.co/76WLNc7mTW

When asked who among Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav should make way for Rohit, Jaffer said while speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout:

"I think probably Ishan Kishan because it will be a like-for-like swap. Rohit Sharma will open the innings and Kishan will pave the way for him."

Suryakumar Yadav, who batted at number four due to Shreyas Iyer's back injury, also had a poor outing as Mitchell Starc removed him for a first-ball duck. However, the hosts are likely to persist with him in the middle order.

"I'm sure they will deliver an improved performance in the second game" - Wasim Jaffer on India's top-order batters

Australia celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket in the first ODI. (Credits: Getty)

Despite India's top-order players falling cheaply in the first ODI, Jaffer has backed them to deliver in Vishakhapatnam. He also feels there is room to leave out Shardul Thakur and play Axar Patel or Washington Sundar, adding:

"No doubt that a team needs runs from the top-order batters in one-day cricket and I'm sure they will deliver an improved performance in the second game. I also think Shardul Thakur bowled only two overs in the match and the pitch assisted fast bowlers heavily.

"If they don't use Shardul Thakur a lot, it makes sense to play either Washington Sundar or Axar Patel as they also provide the batting stability."

A modest target of 189 appeared difficult for the hosts as they slumped to 83-5. However, a 108-run stand between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja guided them home by five wickets.

Poll : 0 votes