“It will be a potent attack” - Wasim Jaffer warns Rohit Sharma and Co. against Bangladesh

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has warned Rohit Sharma and Co. of Bangladesh ahead of the three-match ODI series, which is set to start in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. He reckons that the hosts have a potent attack in the form of Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed, which could trouble Team India.

The veteran, however, pointed out that Bangladesh will miss the services of regular ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed, who shone in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk



Litton Das will lead for the st time in ODIs as Tamim Iqbal is ruled out of the series.



Can the Bangla thrive under leadership



Catch 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡Litton Das will leadfor thest time in ODIs as Tamim Iqbal is ruled out of the series.Can the Banglathrive underleadershipCatch #BANvIND LIVE tomorrow, from 10:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡 😤Litton Das will lead 🇧🇩 for the 1️⃣st time in ODIs as Tamim Iqbal is ruled out of the series.Can the Bangla 🐯 thrive under 🆕 leadership❓Catch #BANvIND LIVE tomorrow, from 10:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork https://t.co/MNA0y1atlW

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“4:22 – In these conditions, Bangladesh are a dangerous team, but they will miss captain Tamim Iqbal. They will miss Taskin Ahmed in the bowling department because he has been bowling brilliantly in T20 World Cup. They have spin options Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Nasum Ahmed. It will be a potent attack.”

Jaffer also stressed that Shakib Al Hasan will have to step up if the hosts want to win the ODI series. He said:

“6:50 – Shakib needs to have a good series if Bangladesh wants to do well.”

The all-rounder will look to bounce back after a mediocre performance during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where he picked up six wickets and scored 34 runs in six games.

Shakib, however, has amassed 6,755 runs and scalped 285 wickets in 221 ODIs.

“There might be a dew factor” – Wasim Jaffer wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to chase targets

Wasim Jaffer feels that the toss will be crucial and wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to chase if they win the toss. He reckons that batting second will get easier owing to the dew factor.

On this, he said:

“5:50 – I think both teams would like to chase, there is no doubt. There might be a dew factor. Batting gets easier under lights.”

The Men in Blue will look to avenge their 1-2 series loss to the hosts, which they suffered back in 2015.

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia | #BANvIND 🗣️🗣️"It's going be an exciting challenge against Bangladesh" - Captain, @ImRo45 speaks ahead of the 1st ODI in Dhaka 🗣️🗣️"It's going be an exciting challenge against Bangladesh" - Captain, @ImRo45 speaks ahead of the 1st ODI in Dhaka #TeamIndia | #BANvIND https://t.co/NtjCoHp4FT

India's squad for ODIs vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik.

Poll : 0 votes