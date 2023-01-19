"It will take some time to adjust" - Wasim Jaffer on how Suryakumar Yadav can translate his T20I form in ODI cricket

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer reckons Suryakumar Yadav needs more ODI experience to score heavy runs in the format as he does in T20Is. Jaffer also feels the right-handed batter could be productive if he comes to bat at the 30-over mark. This comes after his soft dismissal in the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday (January 18).

The right-hander came in for the injured Shreyas Iyer and scored an enterprising 26-ball 31 before losing his wicket to Daryl Mitchell. The dismissal came in the 29th over as he chipped a length ball to the cover fielder as Mitchell Santner leapt forward to catch the ball.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer observed that he looked in his stride before enduring a soft dismissal against New Zealand. He thinks the No. 1 T20I batter has played plenty of T20 cricket; hence, needs more ODIs to get used to the tempo of it.

Jaffer said:

"I think he is just used to playing the T20 format. He knows there's not much time in T20 cricket, but you do have that in 50 overs, so he needs to understand it. He hasn't played a lot of 50-over cricket, but he will get used to it after a few more games."

He added:

"Today, he looked like a million-dollar player. He had a start before a very soft dismissal, but it's better if he starts his innings close to the 30-over mark. However, it gives him time to play until 35-40 overs and then he can play like he does in T20 cricket."

Jaffer pointed out that Yadav played in the number four position for Mumbai and could fulfill the role for India as well. He said:

"So, ideally, if he comes near the 30-over mark, it will suit him and India because that's how he plays in T20 cricket. Sometimes it can get confusing when players get a lot of overs, but he is a quality player."

He added:

"He played for Mumbai in first-class cricket at number four, so he knows how to build an innings. So, he is not new to the role. But I just feel he has played a lot of T20 cricket, so it will take some time to adjust and once he does that, he will come good."

Jaffer was also impressed with Shubman Gill's maturity, given how he handled the situation after the experienced batters departed in the first ODI. The 31-Test veteran feels they are lucky to have such abundant talent at their disposal, continuing:

"I think apart from Shubman Gill, Bracewell, and Santner, everybody struggled on that pitch. No Indian batter got more than 34. Up until Bracewell started hitting, it looked as if it would be hard to come in and hit the ball straight away."

He added:

"Shubman played one of the most outstanding knocks. Somebody as young as Shubman to get that double-hundred and show that much maturity, especially with Kohli and everybody else getting out."

Jaffer praised Gill's ability to stabilize India's innings, saying:

"Had Tom Latham affected that stumping or taken that catch, India would have struggled to win the game. He was on 120-odd then and to restabilize his innings and getting a double-hundred, was a mature play from him."

He added:

"Making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort. If he hadn't batted through, India wouldn't have gotten to that score and it would've been difficult, given how New Zealand responded."

Jaffer finally praised Gill and Kishan for performing well in the previous few games, as he said:

"Lots of credit to Shubman Gill and we are lucky India possesses that kind of talent. You give Ishan Kishan an opportunity and he gets a double hundred. You hand Gill an opportunity and gets a hundred and another double ton. So, some outstanding cricket and batsmanship from Indian players."

Gill sent records tumbling during his 149-ball 208, becoming the youngest batter to hit a double hundred, surpassing Ishan Kishan. He also became the youngest Indian batter to reach 1000 ODI runs as India piled on 349 in 50 overs and eventually won by seven runs.

"I expect no changes from India" - Wasim Jaffer ahead of second ODI

Indian cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Jaffer further claimed that India should make no changes for the second ODI, especially stating how Shardul Thakur vindicated his selection. He said:

"I don't think so as this is a pretty good team. Even in the preview, I had said that Shardul Thakur might play, but I had picked Umran Malik. However, it does make sense as your batting becomes a lot stronger with someone coming in at eight."

He added:

"I think Shardul bowled well and despite not getting an opportunity, he sacrificed his wicket to save Shubman Gill. It does make sense to play Shardul, so I expect no changes from India."

The two sides will lock horns in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).

