"It will take two-three days"- Harmanpreet Kaur provides update on her fitness ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur gave an update on the medical attention that she received during the final of the women's tri-series against South Africa in East London on Thursday.

Harmanpreet seemed to be struggling with her left shoulder and apart from receiving medical attention a couple of times from the team physio, she was also seen leaving the field.

However, speaking after the game, Harmanpreet Kaur claimed that there was nothing to worry about her fitness. She said:

"Body is fine. It will take two-three days and it will get better with rest."

Harmanpreet Kaur downplays defeat in the final

India just about managed to get some sort of a total on the board. They could only score 109/4 in their 20 overs. The Women in Blue began really well with the ball and at one stage, it looked like even a modest target of 110 was too much for South Africa.

However, Chloe Tryon had other plans as her scintillating knock of 57* snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. But Harmanpreet wasn't too fazed by the defeat as she believes Team India are playing good cricket in the build-up to the Women's T20 World Cup. She stated:

"Just have to enjoy yourself, whatever is the situation, that's what we've been doing. Lot of positives before heading into the World Cup, we've come up with good performances except that we didn't bat well today but the bowling did well. Keep doing the best things in the world up to do well."

South Africa (Playing XI): Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(C), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

India (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes