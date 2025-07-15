“It is wise to stick to the attitude that works for you” – Former India batter’s massive statement on Shubman Gill after Lord's Test loss

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has called out reigning skipper Shubman Gill's aggressive behavior against England opener Zak Crawley as the turning point of the third Test at Lord's. The remarks came as the tourists lost the match by 22 runs while chasing a modest target of 193, falling 1-2 behind in the five-match series.

Kaif advised the 25-year-old to be true to himself to get the best out of him and the rest of the team. The 44-year-old believes that Gill's contrasting reaction fired up England as they defended 192 in the fourth innings.

On Tuesday, July 15, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

"Shubman Gill's fight with Zak Crawley charged England. After Edgbaston, there were questions about their batting, bowling and captaincy. But that incident fired up Stokes and he bowled an inspiring spells. It is wise to stick to the attitude that works for you. Gill will learn this the hard way."

Notably, Gill looked angry and hurled a mouthful at Zak Crawley during England's only over before stumps on Day 3. The reaction came as two England openers, including Ben Duckett, apparently delayed proceedings, ensuring India couldn't bowl the second over before stumps.

On the batting front, Gill returned with scores of 16 and 6, respectively, in the third Test.

“That's going to bring out another side” – Ben Stokes reacts to Shubman Gill’s incident involving England openers

England captain Ben Stokes hinted that Shubman Gill’s incident with England openers brought the beast inside them. The 34-year-old said in the post-match press conference (via ESPNcricinfo):

"When you're watching your two opening batters go out there for an over, and you're seeing 11 guys all come at [them], that's going to bring out another side.”

Stokes, however, emphasized that the heated exchange involving Gill brought more excitement to the Test match.

"In big series like this, there was always going to be a time and a moment where the two teams were going to clash."

"There was always going to be a moment in a series like this when it was going to implode. It wasn't really boiling up to it; it just sort of happened. But look, it adds to the spectacle of England vs India, doesn't it?" he added.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has defended his aggressive reaction towards Zak Crawley. He said in the press conference (via ESPNcricinfo):

“It makes for an even more exciting Test series. When you're in the heat of the moment, obviously there are so many emotions involved.”

"At the end of the day, both teams are very competitive, and you're playing to win. You're giving everything physically and mentally, so there are going to [be] moments where there's going to be a little bit of heat," he added.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test full scorecard.

