"It won’t be a fluke" - Logan van Beek on if Netherlands can beat England in 2023 World Cup

Netherlands' bowling all-rounder Logan van Beek reckons they have the potential to beat defending champions England in their 2023 World Cup clash. Van Beek believes the Netherlands have done enough to show they deserve to be in the World Cup and that beating England wouldn't be a fluke.

Contrary to expectations, England have had a considerable campaign, losing 6 matches out of 7, in the 2023 World Cup and are currently at the bottom of the table. While the defending champions are out of semi-final contention, victories in their last two matches should do their Champions Trophy 2025 qualification chances a world of good.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the 33-year-old said that the Dutch can go toe-to-toe with any side and that beating England wouldn't be a surprise.

"One win would have proven we have every right to be here, but two wins confirm we are actually a pretty good team. Three wins will solidify that we deserve to be here just as much as any other team. A win against England won’t be that flash in the pan, it won’t be a fluke. Those guys have been put through the wringer the last six weeks."

The seam-bowling all-rounder sympathized with England's struggles, but is wary of the defending champions rediscovering their form any minute.

"I feel for them, because they get as much scrutiny as any other team in the world. When it’s going well, it’s Bazball and happy days and lollipops and everyone loves to be an England supporter, and then suddenly they’re not performing as well as they can. They’re still good cricketers, and there’s no reason they can’t pull out their best stuff against us. But we’re going to do our best, do our Netherlands thing to stop their tracks."

For an associate side, the Dutch have been impressive, defeating full-member nations like South Africa and Bangladesh. However, they still need plenty of other results to go their way to reach the semi-finals.

"As brutal as it gets" - Logan van Beek recalls the 498-run game against England

Logan van Beek. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The right-arm seamer took pride in bowling a 7-run over at the death against England when they hammered 498, but also recalled it was a tough day. He added:

"It was a tough day - as brutal as it gets. But that was probably the best death over I ever bowled: I had a wide hole, a straight hole, I bowled a bouncer. I was bowling to Jos, who was on 150, and Liam Livingstone, who was on 50-odd off 15 balls. That gave me a lot of faith in any situation."

Van Beek was the most economical of the Netherlands' bowlers in the ODI that was played in 2022 in Amstelveen, registering figures of 10-0-82-1