"It won't work out if we get happy with 40 runs from a 100-run batter" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's knock in IND-BAN 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that one shouldn't be delighted about a cameo from Rohit Sharma in the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh. He pointed out that the Indian skipper should convert his starts into three-figure scores.

India bowled Bangladesh out for 228 in their 2025 Champions Trophy Group A opener in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. Rohit scored a 36-ball 41 in the chase to help his side register a six-wicket win with 21 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator lauded Shubman Gill (101*) and Mohammed Shami (5/53) for their game-defining performances in Thursday's match. Chopra also reflected on some players who performed decently. As for Rohit, he said (13:30):

"We must acknowledge that Rohit played well as long as he played. I might sound like a broken record but if he is going too hard too soon, the team falls slightly behind when he gets out. It won't work out if we get happy with 40 runs from a 100-run batter."

The former India opener praised Axar Patel for bowling an impressive spell and pointed out that the spin-bowling all-rounder was unlucky to miss a hat-trick.

"However, he (Rohit) got some runs because you don't want to go into a match against Pakistan with no runs under your belt. Axar Patel was brilliant. He consistently kept bowling at one spot. He picked up two wickets very quickly. He was on a hat-trick but a catch was dropped at slip," Chopra observed.

Axar registered figures of 2/43 in nine overs in India's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim off successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick as Rohit dropped an easy offering from Jaker Ali at first slip.

"Rana ji's story is that he takes 3 wickets" - Aakash Chopra on Harshit Rana's spell in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Harshit Rana registered figures of 3/31 in 7.4 overs in India's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra appreciated Harshit Rana for picking up a customary three-wicket haul on his Champions Trophy debut.

"Rana ji's story is that he takes three wickets. He took three wickets on his Test debut, three wickets on his ODI debut, three wickets on his T20I debut, and he took three wickets on his ICC debut. He was also quite okay," he said (15:50).

The analyst reckoned that Rana, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul's performances have ensured that Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant are unlikely to get a chance in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"So we have got an answer to the question. Harshit Rana and Shami are going to play. Arshdeep and Rishabh Pant are not going to get any chances because Rahul also scored runs before leaving. Rahul got a life. Jaker Ali dropped a catch in the deep. The match might have become more interesting if he had taken the catch but KL Rahul batted decently before leaving," Chopra observed.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 41 off 47 deliveries in Thursday's game. The Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter and Shubman Gill stitched together an unbroken 87-run partnership for the fifth wicket after India were reduced to 144/4.

