"It won't work out without picking up wickets" - Aakash Chopra wants India to play Axar Patel, suggests a change in bowling lineup vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra wants India to persist with Axar Patel in their playing XI for their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Bangladesh.

The two teams will locks horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. Axar played a crucial 26-run knock in India's win against Sri Lanka but failed to pick up a wicket and conceded 29 runs in his five-over spell on a spin-friendly surface.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Axar should continue to be in India's XI and should be made to bowl even against left-handed batters. He reasoned:

"Firstly, the pitch looked to be assisting spin even in the Pakistan match yesterday, so play Axar Patel and see how he is bowling because he has scored runs but hasn't picked up wickets."

The former Indian opener added:

"It won't work out without picking up wickets. So to take wickets, I will say get him there, make him bowl. This is the match where you can get him to bowl. By the way, left-handers will come in front of him, but no problem, you give him bowling."

The selectors have picked Ravindra Jadeja and Axar as the two spin-bowling all-rounders in India's provisional 15-member World Cup squad. The duo didn't look effective as a bowling pair in the Men in Blue's last game against Sri Lanka, and it will be interesting to see if the latter is retained in the final squad if he continues to dish out underwhelming performances with the ball.

"Play Shami in place of Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammed Shami was part of India's playing XI against Nepal. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra wants Mohammed Shami to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's bowling lineup. He said:

"Who should Mohammed Shami play for? Play Shami in place of Bumrah. Although Bumrah hasn't bowled too much, he is bowling decently. Based on however much he has bowled, the guy is looking absolutely fit and in total rhythm."

Chopra wants Bumrah to fully recover from the ankle twist he endured in India's last game against Sri Lanka. He elaborated:

"He twisted his ankle in the last match and I said - 'No, what are you doing? Our country's heartbeats are attached to your ankle'. Touchwood, it wasn't too much of a problem. Even if it is a slight problem, I wouldn't take a chance because you have to play the day after tomorrow (Sunday) again."

Apart from bringing in Shami for Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Co. might want to give Mohammed Siraj a break and give a chance to Prasidh Krishna, although the Karnataka seamer is not part of their World Cup squad. Shardul Thakur could also be included at Hardik Pandya's expense, although that move would compromise the batting.

