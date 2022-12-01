"Itna to play station par bhi nahi hota"- Fans roast Pakistan as England break records to score 506/4 runs on Day 1

It was one of the worst days in Pakistan cricket's Test history as England became the first team ever to score more than 500 runs on the opening day of a Test. The visitors ended Day 1 of the first Test at Rawalpindi at a staggering 506/4, despite just 75 overs of play being possible due to bad light.
As many as four players got to their hundreds, which is also a new record on the opening day. England fell just three runs short of the record for the most runs in a single day of a Test, but that takes nothing away from the fact that 'BazBall' absolutely blew away the hosts.
Fans on Twitter trolled Pakistan for preparing such a benign pitch, and some also believe that the visitors can perhaps touch the thousand-run mark. Here are some of the reactions:
England made merry on an absolutely flat track dished by Pakistan
The pitch at Rawalpindi for Pakistan's Test against Australia earlier this year was heavily criticized, but it was just a deja vu moment for the hosts as England made full use of the brilliant batting conditions.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added a mammoth 233 runs for the first wicket. Right from the get-go, the duo didn't let the hosts settle into a rhythm that set up the day nicely for the batting team.
It only got worse as centuries from the openers were followed by a couple of more hundreds by Ollie Pope and Harry Brook. Surprisingly, England's best batter Joe Root missed out on a big score, which makes this achievement even more special.
Will Ben Stokes and co. be able to break the record for the highest team score ever in a Test (952/6)? Only time will tell.
Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.
