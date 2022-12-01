"Itna to play station par bhi nahi hota"- Fans roast Pakistan as England break records to score 506/4 runs on Day 1

It was one of the worst days in Pakistan cricket's Test history as England became the first team ever to score more than 500 runs on the opening day of a Test. The visitors ended Day 1 of the first Test at Rawalpindi at a staggering 506/4, despite just 75 overs of play being possible due to bad light.

As many as four players got to their hundreds, which is also a new record on the opening day. England fell just three runs short of the record for the most runs in a single day of a Test, but that takes nothing away from the fact that 'BazBall' absolutely blew away the hosts.

Fans on Twitter trolled Pakistan for preparing such a benign pitch, and some also believe that the visitors can perhaps touch the thousand-run mark. Here are some of the reactions:

Scarlett @ScarlettSport If Crawley scores a ton against you, you should lose WTC points If Crawley scores a ton against you, you should lose WTC points

Vinayakk @vinayakkm What is this alternate universe we have entered into where everyone but Joe Root has scored a ton? What is this alternate universe we have entered into where everyone but Joe Root has scored a ton? 😂 https://t.co/VRwHO21949

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Respect for Indian spinning pitches increased after watching this road. #PAKvEng Respect for Indian spinning pitches increased after watching this road. #PAKvEng

Archer @poserarcher If any batter wants to improve their batting stats in tests please travel to Pakistan if Pak Crawley can anyone can. If any batter wants to improve their batting stats in tests please travel to Pakistan if Pak Crawley can anyone can.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns History; This is the first time four batters have scored hundreds on Day 1 in Test cricket. History; This is the first time four batters have scored hundreds on Day 1 in Test cricket.

Abhinandan @Abhinandan5653 To be honest,i don't know why this Pakistani attack is rated by some short sighted people,what great have they done in Test cricket and ODIs ?? other then Shaheen this Tepiya Rauf etc are T20 bowlers, 4 over ke bowlers hain sab,kaisi bhi pitch ho ek din mein 500+ thodi khaa loge To be honest,i don't know why this Pakistani attack is rated by some short sighted people,what great have they done in Test cricket and ODIs ?? other then Shaheen this Tepiya Rauf etc are T20 bowlers, 4 over ke bowlers hain sab,kaisi bhi pitch ho ek din mein 500+ thodi khaa loge

Hriday 🇦🇷🇦🇷 @Hriday1812 What a joke of a match going on Pakistan should be ashamed of themselves. Still they have the audacity to troll us by saying we have defeated multi billion dollar teams twice in a year. Do that in Tests and ODIs, then only I will accept that Pakistan is a good team. What a joke of a match going on Pakistan should be ashamed of themselves. Still they have the audacity to troll us by saying we have defeated multi billion dollar teams twice in a year. Do that in Tests and ODIs, then only I will accept that Pakistan is a good team.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 twitter.com/shoaib100mph/s… Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph This English performance is a response to people who say the following things:



"Oh there's a way Test Cricket is played"



"Oh but Test Cricket has a decorum of its own"



"Dont expect higher strike rates, its Test Cricket"



Play the game the way you want to. Break traditions. This English performance is a response to people who say the following things: "Oh there's a way Test Cricket is played" "Oh but Test Cricket has a decorum of its own" "Dont expect higher strike rates, its Test Cricket" Play the game the way you want to. Break traditions. Break traditions chodo, this pitch is breaking the format! #ENGvPAK Break traditions chodo, this pitch is breaking the format! #ENGvPAK twitter.com/shoaib100mph/s…

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 People cry about rank turners needlessly imo. If you really have to cry about some surface, it has to be Roads like these. I mean the Chennai Road that we served up last time around for them, looks way more threatening than this. People cry about rank turners needlessly imo. If you really have to cry about some surface, it has to be Roads like these. I mean the Chennai Road that we served up last time around for them, looks way more threatening than this.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Red ball T20 in Pindi Red ball T20 in Pindi

Biraj Raha (Ved) @TheDravid_Fan



#PAKvENG To be honest, Bazball is real. No matter how the pitch is, scoring 500 in 75 overs in a Test match that too in overseas conditions is something to be really proud of the team. This is a huge achievement though it is bad for Cricket. To be honest, Bazball is real. No matter how the pitch is, scoring 500 in 75 overs in a Test match that too in overseas conditions is something to be really proud of the team. This is a huge achievement though it is bad for Cricket. #PAKvENG

Captain Rahul's Cover Drive @KlCoverdrive 6 balls 6 fours.

Yeah it's a test match guys relax 🙂. 6 balls 6 fours. Yeah it's a test match guys relax 🙂. https://t.co/5V9BIwz1gr

𝑨kul. @Loyalsachfan01 Only this man can save Pakistan now. Only this man can save Pakistan now. https://t.co/43ECYZWUzt

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra England creates history against Pakistan:



- First team to score 500 on Day 1.

- First team to have 4 centurions on Day 1.

- 2nd highest score on any day of a Test match.



- Bazball madness in Rawalpindi. England creates history against Pakistan:- First team to score 500 on Day 1.- First team to have 4 centurions on Day 1.- 2nd highest score on any day of a Test match.- Bazball madness in Rawalpindi.

Cricketologist @AMP86793444



England 506/4. Just trying to imagine how many records they might have broken. Phew!



We’ll highlight packages will be like a T10 game then.



#PAKvENG Just woke up after a busy night on call.England 506/4. Just trying to imagine how many records they might have broken. Phew!We’ll highlight packages will be like a T10 game then. Just woke up after a busy night on call. England 506/4. Just trying to imagine how many records they might have broken. Phew! We’ll highlight packages will be like a T10 game then. #PAKvENG

Square Drive @SQD05 I would be very disappointed in baz and stokes if they declare before 1000 I would be very disappointed in baz and stokes if they declare before 1000

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns All the Pakistan bowlers went over 5 RPO on Day 1. All the Pakistan bowlers went over 5 RPO on Day 1. https://t.co/jS28SXZWuU

England made merry on an absolutely flat track dished by Pakistan

The pitch at Rawalpindi for Pakistan's Test against Australia earlier this year was heavily criticized, but it was just a deja vu moment for the hosts as England made full use of the brilliant batting conditions.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added a mammoth 233 runs for the first wicket. Right from the get-go, the duo didn't let the hosts settle into a rhythm that set up the day nicely for the batting team.

It only got worse as centuries from the openers were followed by a couple of more hundreds by Ollie Pope and Harry Brook. Surprisingly, England's best batter Joe Root missed out on a big score, which makes this achievement even more special.

Will Ben Stokes and co. be able to break the record for the highest team score ever in a Test (952/6)? Only time will tell.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

