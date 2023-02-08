"Itna Sara Luggage for commentary??" - Aakash Chopra reacts to Dinesh Karthik taking 4 suitcases and 1 handbag for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Dinesh Karthik started his journey to Nagpur for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier today. The Indian wicket-keeper batter is a part of the commentary panel for the series. Interestingly, Karthik took four suitcases and a handbag with him for the tour.

The four-match India vs. Australia series will start tomorrow and end on March 13. It looks like Karthik has packed different suits for every day of action. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was a little surprised to see Karthik carrying so much luggage with him for commentary.

Replying to Dinesh Karthik's post on Twitter, Aakash Chopra wrote:

"Aren’t you very late to join the team? Itna Sara Luggage for commentary?? (so much luggage for commentary??) I hope you know that you can’t wear different suits everyday while doing the world feed. On a serious note—have a great one."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Itna Sara Luggage for commentary?? I hope you know that you can’t wear different suits everyday while doing the world feed 🤗

On a serious note—have a great one 🫶 DK @DineshKarthik



BGT begins 🎙️🏏



Not much baggage I’d say



What do y’all think



#INDvAUS 🛫🧳to Nagpur!BGT begins 🎙️🏏Not much baggage I’d sayWhat do y’all think 🛫🧳to Nagpur!BGT begins 🎙️🏏Not much baggage I’d say 😛What do y’all think 💭 #INDvAUS https://t.co/dAuVNtvtdD Aren’t you very late to join the team? 🫣Itna Sara Luggage for commentary?? I hope you know that you can’t wear different suits everyday while doing the world feed 🤗On a serious note—have a great one 🫶 twitter.com/dineshkarthik/… Aren’t you very late to join the team? 🫣😅 Itna Sara Luggage for commentary?? I hope you know that you can’t wear different suits everyday while doing the world feed 🤗☺️ On a serious note—have a great one 🫶 twitter.com/dineshkarthik/…

Dinesh Karthik might have packed his playing kit as well for Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

This is not the first time Karthik has been a part of the commentary panel for a match involving the Indian cricket team. He also worked as a commentator for the World Test Championship final 2021 between India and New Zealand. Besides, he joined the Sky Sports coverage team for India's away series against England in 2021.

Karthik regularly provided weather updates to the Indian fans and earned the nickname 'DK Weatherman' on social media. The veteran wicket-keeper batter has lost his place in the Indian team but is yet to retire from the game.

When Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were unavailable at the start of the England tour in 2021, Karthik teased replacing them in the squad.

Fans on social media thus guessed that Karthik might have packed his playing kit along with suits for commentary.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starts tomorrow morning at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Poll : 0 votes