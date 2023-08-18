Team India is all set to take on Ireland in the 3-match T20I series in Dublin. It will commence tonight with the first T20I in the capital city of Ireland. The Men in Blue are coming on the back of a disappointing T20I series loss against West Indies earlier this month.

Most of the players from the squad that lost against West Indies are rested for this tour as selectors gave a chance to standout IPL performers. Following a lengthy injury hiatus, Jasprit Bumrah will be back in action after spending almost a year on the sidelines. He will also lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Fans have been waiting enthusiastically for the series as Jasprit Bumrah will be making his much-awaited comeback. They are also excited to witness several youngsters like Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh in action. They expressed the same in their unique way by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"I am already seeing a problem with this team"- Aakash Chopra on lack of batting depth in Indian side ahead of Ireland series

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra previewed the T20I series between India and Ireland in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He pointed out that India would once again struggle to find the right balance in their playing XI and have to cope with a long tail.

Chopra said:

"I am already seeing a problem with this team. The problem that was there against West Indies will be repeated once again here. The simple problem is that they have not picked a No. 8 batter now also. You will get stuck if you try to pick a batter at No. 8."

On possible solutions and their repercussions, Chopra continued:

"You will say that you can only play Shahbaz (Ahmed) there or you can field an extra batter and play Washi (Washington Sundar) at No. 8. As soon as you do that, you won't get a bowler among the batters at the top. Then you will have to get Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to bowl more."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views? Let us know in the comments section.