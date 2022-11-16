"It's on us to manage players, the schedule is what it is" - Pat Cummins ahead of ODI series against England

Australia's newly-appointed ODI captain Pat Cummins admitted that players have to contend with the schedule, however, packed it might be. His comments came after England all-rounder Moeen Ali complained about the same.

Ali, a member of England's recent T20 World Cup victory, complained about the short turnaround time and called the scheduling 'horrible'.

Jos Buttler and co. will play a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting 17th November, just three days after featuring in a World Cup final.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke was unimpressed by Ali's comments.

Speaking ahead of the series, the right-arm speedster believes players can't do much about the schedule. The 29-year-old thinks that with the 50-over World Cup looming, England, the defending champions, will provide the perfect preparation.

As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"I think it's on us to manage players, the schedule is what it is. To challenge ourselves against the current title-holders and probably the most in-form team around the world, there's a lot to play for. The last 12-24 months there has been a big focus on T20 cricket and I think that focus now shifts to ODIs with a World Cup in 12 months time."

Cummins, who replaces Aaron Finch in the role, has a massive task ahead of him. The New South Wales bowler struggled in the T20 World Cup; hence, he will be eager to turn the fortunes around for the hosts.

"They're a class side" - Pat Cummins on England

England celebrate their T20 World Cup victory. (Credits: Getty)

While Cummins understands that England might be exhausted after a lengthy T20 World Cup, he remains wary of their class. He added:

"They might be a little bit short on sleep but they're a class side. A few of their squad members for the ODIs weren't in the T20s so they'll be strong, even if a bit tired."

Adelaide Oval will host the opening game of the series.

