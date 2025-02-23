"Jab aap khelna shuru karte ho toh pata chalta hai" - Former Indian cricketer's hilarious take on pitch report during 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja gave a hilarious take on the pitch report during the ongoing 2024 Champions Trophy. Jadeja is part of the panel on the 'Dressing Room' show which also includes former Pakistan cricketers and legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis along with former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra.

Talking about the pitch report during the 2025 Champions Trophy, Ajay Jadeja made a tongue-in-cheek remark.

"Yaha pe saare shaadi shuda hai. Toh pitch report waise hi hai. Aap dekhte ek cheez hai. Jab aap khelna shuru karte ho toh pata chalta hai (Everyone here is married. So the pitch report is like that only. You see one thing but you only get to know when you start playing)," he said on the 'Dressing Room' show.

The former cricketers on the panel burst into laughter after Ajay Jadeja's hilarious analogy of the pitch report during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Watch his analogy and the reaction of fellow cricket experts in the video below:

Lahore witnessed a run feast during Australia vs England 2025 Champions Trophy match

Talking of the most recent 2025 Champions Trophy game in Pakistan, Australia beat England by five wickets in a high-scoring affair at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

Batting first, England piled on a massive total of 351/8 thanks to a blistering 143-ball 165 from Ben Duckett along with a crucial fifty from Joe Root. However, the total did not prove to be enough as Australia chased it down in just 47.3 overs, recording the highest total in the history of the Champions Trophy and the highest successful run-chase in ICC ODI events.

Their chase was led by Josh Inglis, who slammed an unbeaten 120 off just 86 deliveries. Matthew Short (63 off 66), Alex Carey (69 off 63), and Glenn Maxwell (32 not out off 15) made important contributions during the record run-chase.

The next 2025 Champions Trophy fixture in Pakistan will see Bangladesh and New Zealand face each other in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24.

