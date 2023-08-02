"Jab hi rest hi karana tha to squad me liya hi kyu Ben Stokes"- Top 10 funny memes after India's win in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Team India registered a thumping 200-run victory against West Indies in the third ODI on Tuesday, August 1, in Trinidad. As a result, they won the three-match ODI series by a 2-1 margin.

The Hardik Pandya-led India side batted first and put on a massive 351/5 on the scoreboard. A collective batting effort powered them to the mammoth score in the series decider with Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Hardik Pandya (70*), and Sanju Samson (51) hitting half-centuries for the Men in Blue.

Mukesh Kumar then gave a sensational start to India with the ball by sending the top three West Indies batters to the pavilion just 6.3 overs into the chase.

The hosts never recovered from those early blows as their batting unit collapsed to 88/8 in 23.1 overs. Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39) added some runs for the ninth wicket and helped West Indies reach a score of 151.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided ODI between India and West Indies in Trinidad. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"The match was done and dusted in the powerplay itself"- India captain Hardik Pandya

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya reflected on the victory, saying:

"If I be very honest, I look forward to these sort of games. This was more than an international game. We knew what was at stake. The ways the boys came out and the way they enjoyed themselves. This is just what I want and want them to cherish whatever comes their way."

He added:

"Scoring 350 was crucial. If the luck is in our side when a side is chasing a big score, it keeps going your way. West Indies woke up a bit late and took the game to the 34th over but the match was done and dusted in the powerplay iself. This is one of the nicest ground I have played here."

The five-match T20I series between the two teams will commence on Thursday, August 3.