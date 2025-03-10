"Jab hum sabki fatt jati hain, tab Hardik Pandya sabse jyada confident hota hain" - Teammate hails all-rounder after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel hailed Hardik Pandya after the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. India handed New Zealand a four-wicket loss to lift the trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

Axar lauded Hardik Pandya for his calmness and composure while in pressure situations throughout the Champions Trophy. He said that when everyone else is under pressure, Hardik is the most confident person in the team.

“Jab hum sabki fatt jati hain, tab Hardik Pandya sabse jyada confident hota hain (When we’re all under pressure, Hardik Pandya is the most confident guy),” Axar told Star Sports (via The Indian Express).

India were chasing 252 runs in the final to win the tournament and Hardik played a vital knock towards the end, scoring 18 runs off as many deliveries, hitting a four and a six. Even in the semifinal against Australia when India were chasing, Hardik played a crucial innings in the end, scoring 28 runs off 24 balls hitting a four and 3 sixes under pressure.

Therefore, he displayed his ability to remain calm and help India finish games throughout the 2025 Champions Trophy, playing a key role in their triumph.

Axar Patel praises captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir after Champions Trophy triumph

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Further, all-rounder Axar Patel also heaped praise on Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir for their decision-making throughout the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“I believe that the decision taken by the captain (Rohit Sharma) and the coach (Gautam Gambhir) was made after a lot of thought, and today, when the results are in, it is truly a cause for celebration,” he stated.

Talking particularly about Rohit's captaincy, Axar said that there can be no more praise than India having won the Champions Trophy. He appreciated Rohit's captaincy, saying that he knows how to utilize each player and has led India to consecutive ICC trophies.

“Aur kaptani ki baat kare to obviously unko pata hai ke kis player ko kahan pe use krna hai aur wo hi ek ache kaptaan ki khaasiyat hoti hai. Haat me trophy hai usse zyada kaptaani ki kya tareef kare. 2 baar ICC me lagatar champion bana diya hai (And when it comes to captaincy, he (Rohit) knows exactly where to use each player – that is the hallmark of a great captain. With the trophy in hand, what more can one say about his captaincy? He has led the team to become ICC champions consecutively),” the all-rounder said.

