"Jahan woh lagna chahe" - Delhi captain says he won’t set Virat Kohli’s fielding position in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match vs Railways

Ace Team India batter Virat Kohli will play in Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways. 25-year-old Ayush Badoni, who will be Kohli's captain in the match, recently stated that he wouldn't set the veteran cricketer's fielding position in the game.

During a chat with news agency ANI, Badoni was asked if he would instruct Kohli to field at any particular position. He responded by saying that he would not decide the position and that the former India captain could field anywhere he wanted to.

Badoni said:

"Jahan woh lagna chahenge wahi lag jayene [He can stand wherever he wants to]."

It is worth mentioning that Kohli was reportedly approached to captain Delhi in their upcoming final group stage match of the season against Railways. He is said to have declined the offer.

Badoni also stated that Kohli's presence has motivated the players of the Delhi team. Sharing his excitement at playing alongside the seasoned campaigner, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter said:

"Everyone is excited and motivated with his arrival. His presence makes everyone feel lively."

This will be Virat Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match since November 2012. The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Thursday, January 30.

"They can learn a lot by watching him" - DDCA secretary on Delhi youngsters getting a chance to play with Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma believes that playing alongside Virat Kohli will benefit the youngsters in the Delhi team. He pointed out how barring pacer Navdeep Saini, the other players haven't had many chances to share the dressing room with the star cricketer.

Speaking about Kohli's domestic cricket return, Sharma told news agency PTI:

"Obviously, it is a great experience for our junior players as they will get to share the dressing room with Virat. If you look at our team, only Navdeep Saini has played alongside Virat in the IPL and for India. In fact, none of the players in the team have played with Virat in the Ranji Trophy. They can learn a lot by watching him."

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli was expected to feature in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy round, like several top Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, his domestic cricket comeback was delayed due to a neck sprain.

