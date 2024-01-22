"Jai Sri Ram INDIA" - David Warner sends wishes after Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration 

Veteran Australian opening batter David Warner has sent heartfelt wishes to Indian fans after the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22.

Warner took to his official Instagram handle to post a congratulatory message on the much-awaited opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Reacting to the consecration ceremony, the cricket star wrote:

"Jai Sri Ram INDIA"

David Warner enjoys a massive fan following in India and has on several occasions acknowledged his immense love for the country. The cricket star earned widespread praise from Indian fans for his special gesture following the Ram Mandir opening.

On the cricketing front, Warner retired from Tests and ODIs following Australia's three-match home Test series against Pakistan earlier this month. The southpaw registered scores of 34 and 57 in his farewell Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner finished his Test career with 8786 runs from 112 Tests at an average of 44.6 along with 26 centuries. In ODI cricket, the dynamic batter chalked up 6932 runs in 161 games at an average of 45.01. He has 22 tons to his name in the 50-over format.

"Glad to have received Shri Ram’s blessings" - Sachin Tendulkar on being part of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Several noteworthy names were in attendance for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. Cricket stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Venkatesh Prasad were also present at the momentous event.

Expressing his delight at the inauguration of the temple, Tendulkar wrote on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):

"Happy to be at the new Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Its astounding architecture is set to impress anyone who pays a visit. Glad to have received Shri Ram’s blessings."

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, led the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. He was accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in the sanctorum during the rituals.

