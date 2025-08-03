"Jaiswal is now above greatness" - Former opener's massive statement after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu heaped massive praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal after Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval. Jaiswal slammed a magnificent hundred that helped India post a huge total in their second innings.

The left-hander made 118 runs off 164 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and two sixes. It was his second ton of the series and sixth overall in the format. Navjot Singh Sidhu compared him to greats like Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden, who redefined an opener's role in Test cricket.

He reckoned Jaiswal has risen above greatness and added that he will sustain the same in the future as well.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant innings. If I compare all the openers of India, Gavaskar is at number one. But that was a phase where Test matches were drawn, and you would weather the storm. Sehwag brought a change to that approach. Jaiswal is now above greatness. It is on him now to sustain this and he will. This is not an ordinary hundred. It terrorized the opposition. If he would stop and play or play steadily, maybe he would not make this hundred. He reminds me of Matthew Hayden," he stated on his YouTube channel. (3:12)

Jaiswal has been a key performer in the ongoing series. The young opener scored 411 runs from ten innings, averaging 41.10. These runs included two hundreds and as many half-centuries. Notably, this is his first England tour.

India have a realistic chance of winning the fifth Test, says Sidhu

Talking about India's chances of winning the fifth Test, Navjot Singh Sidhu reckoned that the visitors are in with a realistic chance. India set England a target of 374 runs in the final innings on Day 3. The hosts ended the day on 50/1, needing 324 more runs to win.

Notably, England are one batter short as Chris Woakes is unlikely to bat after he was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. The former opener added that India's spinners would also be key to their chances.

"Time does not matter here. There are two days. India have a realistic chance. Remember we have two spinners. The iron is hot. If this one day proves effective, it will a shot in the arm. It will be a tonic that will complete the transition of Indian cricket," he said. (12:38)

Given the Indian Test team is under transition in the absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma, a win at The Oval would be a huge statement. The visitors have the opportunity to level the series, their first overseas assignment under a new captain and a relatively young side.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

