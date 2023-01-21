"Jalwa hai hamara"- Top 10 funny memes as Shami and Siraj orchestrate India's emphatic victory in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Team India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami bowled exceptional spells in the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday to set up a series-clinching win for the hosts.

Shami (3/18) and Siraj (1/10) made optimum use of the greenish surface with the new ball and wreaked havoc on a toothless Kiwi batting unit, who were bundled out for 108 — their lowest total against India in ODIs — after losing the toss.

The New Zealand batters were bereft of answers against the pace duo, who made the ball talk to their tune. Kane Williamson's absence was clearly felt by New Zealand, as none of the batters could drop the anchor and pull their side out of trouble.

The rest of the Indian bowlers also performed well and maintained the pressure on the batters after Shami and Siraj's opening burst derailed the Kiwi innings. Glenn Phillips (36) was the top-scorer for the visitors on a fateful day.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (51) and Shubman Gill (40*) then gave India the perfect platform to make light work of the measly target and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Fans erupted in delight after witnessing a spectacular bowling performance from Indian bowlers in this contest. They took to social media platforms and conveyed their reactions by sharing memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Div🦁 @div_yumm Shami and Siraj in powerplay Shami and Siraj in powerplay https://t.co/VPReYoosI0

"I was just trying to hit the right line and length"- Mohammed Shami after winning the player of the match award in 2nd India versus New Zealand ODI

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mohammed Shami reflected on his match-winning spell and revealed that he was just trying to do the basics right. The veteran Indian pacer opened up about trying to bowl in the right areas with an upright seam, irrespective of the conditions. He said:

"I was just trying to hit the right line and length. Not always will you get help but when your rhythm is good you can also get wickets off bad deliveries. You know the saying, the thing you're most in love, it becomes yours."

The 32-year-old added:

"I always try to land it on the seam, it doesn't matter how the wicket is. When you start the game you don't know how the wicket is playing. It's important you try and pass the message to your colleagues and bowling partners on how the wicket is playing."

Do you think Shami and Siraj should continue to be India's lead new ball pair going into the 2023 ODI World Cup? Sound off in the comments section.

