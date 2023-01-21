"Jalwa hai hamara yahan" - Fans react as Mohammed Shami shines in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Ace pacer Mohammed Shami shone for Team India in the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

The speedster picked up three wickets in his six overs as the Blackcaps were bowled out for 108 in only 34.3 overs. Shami removed the dangerous-looking Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, and Daryl Mitchell to put the hosts in the driving seat.

Shami had earlier picked up only four wickets in his last four ODIs. Fortunately for India, he has started to peak at the right time heading into the four-match Test-match series against Australia at home.

Fans were delighted to witness Shami destroy the New Zealand top order. Some users, though, complained that India captain Rohit Sharma prevented him from his well-deserved five-wicket haul.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Niburian @Niburianz



2ndODI Shami must be very angry with Rohit for not letting him have another go at the batsman. #IndvsNZ 2ndODI #IndvsNZ Shami must be very angry with Rohit for not letting him have another go at the batsman. #IndvsNZ2ndODI #IndvsNZ

PROFE$$OR @teammoneyhiest #IndvsNZ2ndODI

Shami to new zealanders today Shami to new zealanders today #IndvsNZ2ndODIShami to new zealanders today 😂 https://t.co/GVR2rLpPMN

manan @68manann shami has proved today why he is still playing for india.. shami has proved today why he is still playing for india..

Mohammed Shami shines as New Zealand bundled out for 108

A clinical bowling performance from Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Washington Sundar helped India bundle out New Zealand for 108 in 34.3 overs. Apart from Shami, Pandya and Sundar bagged two wickets each. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav also shared one wicket each.

Glenn Phillips top-scored for New Zealand with 36 off 52 balls. In the meantime, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell contributed 27 and 22 runs, respectively, as the other Kiwi batters had an off day on the field.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to win the match quite convincingly and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. A series win will also help the Men in Blue avenge the 0-1 ODI series loss in New Zealand they suffered in November last year.

Team India had earlier won their first ODI by 12 runs, courtesy of a double century from Shubman Gill. Mohammed Siraj also took a four-wicket haul in the victory.

