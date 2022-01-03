"Even in these challenging times, I feel in a really good place with my bowling" - James Anderson

England seamer James Anderson declared he intends to continue to represent his country and is not thinking about finishing. Anderson, 39, is looking forward to salvaging England's Ashes campaign in the last two Tests and the West Indies tour.

Anderson, who didn't play the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, bowled well in Melbourne after a mediocre showing in Adelaide. He snared four wickets at the MCG to lead England's fightback after a batting collapse. However, the visitors crumbled again in the second innings to hand Australia the win.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, James Anderson stated he still feels in good shape and doesn't want to quit. The veteran believes selection is out of his hands but vows to keep working hard. He wrote:

"Personally, even in these challenging times, I feel in a really good place with my bowling and have done for a while. I will have to wait and see but I have no intention of finishing. I just want to keep working hard and I would love to be part of the West Indies tour in March."

He continued:

"I see that as my next challenge. Stuff is taken out of my hands in that respect but all I can do is bowl well and keep contributing."

England already trail the prevailing Ashes series 3-0. However, have the chance to regain some pride in the final two Tests. Joe Root and Co. have been far from at their best as Australia have stormed past them in all three matches so far. The Aussies will now be aiming for a 5-0 sweep.

"Stuart Broad is very much keen to carry on as well" - James Anderson

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Anderson revealed that his new-ball bowling partner Stuart Broad was upset about not playing two Tests. He has observed the 35-year-old's work ethic and backed him to prove his detractors wrong if selected in Sydney. He explained:

"From speaking to Stuart Broad, it is clear he definitely, has not had enough yet either. He is very much keen to carry on as well. He is a competitor which is why he is narked about being left out in Brisbane where it was green, and in Melbourne, where there was a lot of grass on the pitch."

He continued:

"He is working as hard as I have ever seen. He loves proving people wrong so if he plays in Sydney I'm sure he will put in a performance."

It remains to be seen if England selects a pace-heavy attack, given the spinning nature of the SCG. The fourth Test of the series starts on January 5.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar