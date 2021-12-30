"I genuinely thought we had a good chance when we came over here" - James Anderson on England's Ashes performance

England's new-ball spearhead James Anderson expressed his disappointment at the team's efforts in the ongoing Ashes. Anderson said he genuinely believed England could regain the Ashes urn by beating Australia Down Under this time around.

England's Ashes campaign was ground to dust as they crashed to an innings defeat in a must-win third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia's relentless bowling unit bundled the visitors out for 68.

Speaking to the BBC Test Match Special, James Anderson admitted England have failed to execute their plans in all three Tests. Citing his disappointment at not meeting expectations, the 39-year-old stated:

"The first three games have been really gutting. The lads are pretty flat at the minute. I genuinely thought we had a good chance when we came over here. I thought the squad we've got would be able to compete but it's clearly not gone to plan."

He added:

"The more senior players have to rally round and make sure everyone is in a good headspace to compete because the first three games have been really gutting."

Although Anderson gave his best in the two Tests he played, England's batting unit has collapsed in all six innings played so far. The team has been reliant on Joe Root, who has had a prolific 2021, amassing 1708 runs.

"We've just got to throw absolutely everything at the next two games" - James Anderson

England cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Anderson urged his teammates to leave no stone unturned in the final two Tests and give the supporters something to cheer for. The Lancashire seamer said:

"I think we've just got to throw absolutely everything at the next two games. We're aware that we've got so much support and I know people are getting up in the middle of the night watching us as well at home. We are just gutted that we're not performing for those people and giving them what they want to see."

Also Read Article Continues below

Anderson was part of England's 2010-11 Ashes series victory, emerging as the highest wicket-taker that year. Since then, the veteran has seen Australia steamroll his side in the previous two tours. As this could possibly be his final appearance Down Under, Anderson will want to sign off with two wins.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar