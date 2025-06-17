James Anderson rates Sachin Tendulkar with Virat Kohli & other Fab 4 members ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Former England pacer James Anderson rated Sachin Tendulkar ahead of Virat Kohli and other members of the 'Fab 4' ahead of the Test series between England and India. England host India for a five-match series beginning June 20.

Appearing on the talkSport, James Anderson was asked where he rated members of the 'Fab 4' - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root - compared to Sachin Tendulkar.

"Just below Tendulkar," he said.

Watch the clip of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) here:

Virat Kohli has played 123 Tests, 302 ODIs, and 125 T20Is for India, scoring 9230, 14181, and 4188 runs, respectively. Steve Smith has played 117 Tests, 170 ODIs, and 67 T20Is so far, scoring 10350, 5800, and 1094 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has played 105 Tests, 173 ODIs, and 93 T20Is, scoring 9276, 7235, and 2575 runs, respectively. Joe Root has featured in 153 Tests, 180 ODIs, and 32 T20Is, making 13006, 7126, and 893 runs, respectively.

Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-getter in Tests in England

Former Indian batter and legend Sachin Tendulkar played as many as 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India. He amassed 15921 Test runs at an average of 53.78 with 51 hundreds and 68 half-centuries. In ODIs, he piled on 18426 runs at an average of 44.83 with 49 hundreds and 96 fifties to his name.

As India gear up for the five-match Test series against Engand, it is also to be noted that Sachin Tendulkar is India's leading run-scorer in Tests in England.

The right-hander played 17 Test matches in England and from 30 innings, scored 1575 runs at an average of 54.31. He also scored four hundreds and eight half-centuries in the format in England with a top score of 193.

