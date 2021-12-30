"We are just hoping it's not spreading any further" - James Anderson reacts as COVID-19 hits English camp further

England veteran seamer James Anderson has expressed his frustration as the ongoing Ashes series continues to descend into chaos due to COVID-19 outbreak. James Anderson hopes the virus hasn't spread enough to threaten the series after Chris Silverwood's forced isolation period.

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Test in Sydney after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. The 46-year old has to quarantine for ten days. Although Silverwood tested negative, the authorities have advised isolation alongside his family members.

James Anderson revealed the players found out last night about Silverwood's isolation and are hoping for everyone's safety ahead of the Sydney Test. The 39-year old highlighted the strict need to adher to all the protocols.

"We are just hoping it's not spreading any further and we can make sure everyone is safe and able to travel to Sydney. We found out late last night (about Silverwood). It's frustrating and we've been tested again this morning, the whole team. We are just hoping it's not spreading any further and we can make sure everyone is safe and able to travel to Sydney. We're trying to control the spread as much as possible and use the safety protocols around the hotel," Anderson said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

Batting coach Graham Thorpe will take charge of the tourists in Sydney. Earlier, three members of England's support staff tested COVID positive during the third Test. However, with the players testing negative, the match continued and was completed.

"It's not ideal but it's been that sort of tour" - James Anderson

England's leading Test wicket-taker lamented the off-field distractions and said it was far from an ideal tour. He intends to restore pride in the last two Tests by blocking the distractions. Anderson added:

"It's not ideal but it's been that sort of tour. Something has been happening all the time. Lots of stuff away from the cricket which can cause distractions, so it's something we have to deal with. We have to restore some pride and try and compete - that's our main focus as players. We have to block out what's happening off the field and focus on the fourth and fifth Tests."

England have already lost the Ashes series, with Australia leading 3-0. Nevertheless, they have an opportunity to grab precious World Test Championship points in Sydney and Hobart.

