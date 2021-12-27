"I felt like I was going to get a wicket every ball" - James Anderson reflects on his masterful spell on Day Two of Boxing Day Test

Veteran England bowler James Anderson opened up on his outstanding spell of bowling on Day Two of the third Test against Australia in Melbourne. Anderson produced figures of 23-10-33-4 and stated he felt there was a wicket on offer for every ball.

Anderson followed his first-day scalp of David Warner by dismissing Steve Smith, Marcus Harris and Pat Cummins, leading England's fightback. The 39-year old's spell helped the visitors limit Australia to 267, restricting their lead to 82.

Anderson, touring Australia for the fifth time, admitted it's the best he has bowled Down Under since 2010l. Narrating how England executed their plans to perfection, Anderson stated, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It's definitely the best I've bowled out here since 2010. I got into a really good rhythm and felt like I was challenging with every ball. There was a spell late in the first session when I felt like I was going to get a wicket on every ball. I honestly felt that good."

Anderson added:

"It's just nice to get some wickets when you're in that sort of rhythm because it doesn't happen. We talked a lot about the lengths we wanted to hit and the pressure we wanted to create and I thought we were really good all day."

Anderson had able support from Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood - both of whom bowled consistently and with energy. However, England's batting unit struggled once again as their top three perished for single-figure scores. They slumped to 31-4 and still trail by 51 runs.

"I don't want to get into a bowlers versus batters thing" - James Anderson

Anderson rubbished rumors of a conflict between England's batsmen and bowlers despite the underperformance of the former. The Lancashire bowler conceded that everyone is trying their level best to achieve favorable results. Anderson said:

"All I can see from the batting group is how hard they are working to put things right. It can be difficult and I don't want to get into a bowlers versus batters thing. We're all working hard to try and put in much better performances."

Anderson added:

"We haven't bowled great in the first two games but today we put in a much better performance. It's been a tough tour. It always is here, it's never simple."

While England had a must-win game on their hands, the Boxing Day Test could end for them as soon as on Day Three. If it does, it will see Australia retain the Ashes urn.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar