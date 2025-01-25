Jamie Overton dismisses Hardik Pandya with his first ball to leave hosts in big trouble in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya failed to make an impression in the run chase after being dismissed for just seven runs in the second T20I against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Jamie Overton made the breakthrough off the very first delivery to keep the visitors well and alive in the contest.

Pandya walked in at No.6 after Dhruv Jurel's dismissal which left the hosts reeling at 66-4 in the eighth over while attempting to chase 166. He began his innings with a brilliant four through the off-side to get off the mark. The England bowlers applied pressure from both ends as Pandya was left to claim singles off the next set of deliveries he faced.

Overton was introduced as the fourth seamer into the attack in the 10th over of the innings. The right-arm pacer hit the deck hard as Pandya looked to cut it to the off-side. However, there was not much room to free his arms, while the prevalent extra bounce came into the picture to claim the top edge. Philip Salt took a comfortable catch behind the wickets to send the all-rounder back.

Pandya's dismissal sunk India further to 78-5 in the run chase. England's bowling unit has made a strong comeback after a thrashing at the hands of the hosts in the series opener in Kolkata.

Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar stabilizing the innings after Pandya's dismissal

Injuries to Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy have led to India having new names in the middle-order. While Dhruv Jurel failed to impress, Washington Sundar is currently at the crease on his home ground in a bid to support the well-settled Tilak Varma in the run-chase. The all-rounder received a huge reprieve as Adil Rashid dropped a regulation catch at mid-on in the 13th over.

As of writing, India are placed at 113-5 after 13 overs. The hosts need 53 runs more off 42 balls to claim a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

