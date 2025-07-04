England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith went all guns blazing against Prasidh Krishna to resurrect his team on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4. The right-handed batter smashed 22 runs with the bat off Krishna in a 23-run over, including a wide delivery.
The counter-punch came in the 32nd over of England’s first innings. Smith defended the first ball before hitting the next two balls for a boundary and a six. The 24-year-old then finished the over with a hat-trick of boundaries.
Prasidh Krishna also proved expensive in the first Test against England at Headingley, where India lost by five wickets as the tourists failed to defend 370 runs in the fourth innings. The lanky pacer bagged five wickets but conceded over six runs per over in both innings.
On the other hand, Jamie Smith has gone from strength to strength, having scored 40 and an unbeaten 44 in his two innings against the tourists at Headingley.
Jamie Smith and Harry Brook steadied England with vital knocks on Day 3
A clinical batting display from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook helped England fight back after losing two early wickets on Day 3. The duo shared an unbeaten 150-plus partnership for the sixth wicket to recover the team from 84/5.
At the time of writing, England were 249/5 at tea break, with Smith and Brook batting on 102 and 91, respectively. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has been the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, bagging three wickets, including prized scalps of Joe Root and Ben Stokes in his first over of Day 3. Earlier, Akash Deep struck twice to dismiss Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on ducks.
Invited to bat first, Shubman Gill led from the front as India put up 587 in their first innings. The 25-year-old scored a record-breaking double century, scoring 269 runs off 387 balls, comprising three sixes and 30 boundaries. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 89 and 87, respectively. Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir starred with the ball for England, bagging three wickets.
The Ben Stokes-led side is currently leading the five-match series 1-0. India will be keen to bounce back and level the series at 1-1.
