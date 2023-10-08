"Jarvo needs to be put in a room filled with mosquitoes" - Top 10 funny memes as Jarvo invades the pitch during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

English YouTuber and serial pitch-invader Daniel Jarvis was up to his tricks once again, this time during the 2023 World Cup. He entered the playing area at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the match between India and Australia on Sunday, October 8.

Jarvis came in wearing an Indian jersey with his nickname Jarvo and number 69 on the back. The Englishman was escorted out of the field by the security personnel on the ground. However, he re-entered again after a while and interacted with KL Rahul before being asked to leave.

He previously did the same during India's away Test series against England in 2021. He made an appearance for the first time during the Lord's Test (second match). Many saw the light side of it and felt it was a funny sight. However, Jarvis did not stop there and went on to invade the field during the second day of the fourth Test at the Oval in that series.

Fans took note of Jarvis's latest antics on the field during an India match at the World Cup on Sunday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media:

Team India's schedule for their remaining matches in 2023 World Cup

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

