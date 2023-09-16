"Jason Roy might not make it" - Michael Atherton on England opener's chances of earning selection in World Cup's final 15-man squad

Former England skipper Michael Atherton remains doubtful of Jason Roy's inclusion in the final 15-man squad for the 2023 World Cup. The former England opener also reckons that his back spasm is a serious concern.

Roy hasn't played a single game in the four-match ODI series against New Zealand that concluded on Friday. The 33-year-old has been the first-choice opener in ODI cricket for England for several years but could find himself behind Dawid Malan in the pecking order.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton stated that the South African-born opener's lack of 50-over cricket since March is one of the concerns before the 50-over tournament. He said:

"I think the [Roy situation] is concerning for a number of reasons, including the lack of 50-over cricket he has had since March, when he did well in Bangladesh. The other concern is the type of injury. I speak from experience when saying back spasms are difficult to deal with because they suddenly come on and when you get them they are in the back of your mind. You don't have full confidence in your body."

The cricketer-turned-commentator predicts the veteran to miss out on the World Cup squad, mainly due to the nature of the tournament. He added:

"The nature of this tournament in India means you are flying from venue to venue. Every day is a flying day, different hotels, different beds, lots of travel, which is not good for that type of injury. England have yet to name their final squad and, who knows, Roy might not make it."

England's attempt at trying Malan as an opener in the ODI series paid off rich dividends as he made scores of 26, 54, 96, and 127. Hence, the southpaw will open the innings with Jonny Bairstow in the World Cup.

"He has to play in the Ireland series" - Eoin Morgan on Jason Roy

Eoin Morgan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

While England have rested all their first-choice players for the three-game series against Ireland, former skipper Eoin Morgan reckons the right-hander must play to stand a chance of selection. He said:

"The biggest concern now is Roy's level of fitness. He has to play in the Ireland series as you can't sit in a selection meeting with any amount of confidence and pick him for the World Cup at the moment. He has to go through a certain level of game time, recuperation and then possibly another game to try and prove his fitness."

England, the defending champions, will open the tournament against New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.