Jasprit Bumrah added to Team India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs 

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been added to Team India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka. The pacer was initially not added in the squad, but features as a late addition after the National Cricket Academy (NCA) declared his match fitness.

Bumrah last featured in the home series against Australia in September 2022. He reportedly aggravated his injury during the second T20I in Nagpur and has not featured since. He failed to recover in time for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and was replaced by Mohammad Shami in the squad.

The BCCI released a brief statement pertaining to the return of the pacer to the national team. The media release read:

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka."

"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon."

The pacer was recently seen visiting Paris with his partner as he continued his recovery from the injury. All eyes will be on the pacer, who is expected to be among the 20-man shortlist for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Frequent injuries to players as well as workload management were key points of discussion during the BCCI Review Meeting, which was conducted on January 1 in Mumbai.

Team India management as well as IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) will have to be careful over the use of the bowler so as to not re-aggravate the injury, which has the potential to be of a recurring nature.

Team India squad for Sri Lanka ODI series after Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion

Rohit Sharma is expected to return to lead the side after missing out on the T20I series. Senior stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul also feature while the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar miss out.

The three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will begin on January 10 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram are slated to play host to the remaining matches.

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

