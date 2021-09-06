Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets

Jasprit Burmah walked into the Indian record books by becoming the quickest pacer from the country to claim 100 Test wickets.

The 27-year-old fast bowler registered the milestone in his 24th Test after dismissing England’s Ollie Pope on the final day of the fourth India-England Test at The Oval.

Chasing 368, England were reduced to 146 for five in the second session of the final day after Jasprit Bumrah castled Jonny Bairstow with a stunning yorker, also picking up his 101st wicket in the process.

The record for an Indian pacer to fastest 100 Test wickets was held by Kapil Dev, who achieved the feat in his 25th Test.

Kapil was only 21 when he reached the milestone against the visiting Pakistani side at Eden Gardens. In fact, he achieved the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the same Test.

Jasprit Bumrah became the ninth bowler to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in his 24th Test.

Tony Lock (England), Lance Gibbs (West Indies), Peter Pollock (SA), Max Walker (Australia), Jason Gillespie (Australia), Ryan Harris (Australia), Ravindra Jadeja (India) and Medhidy Hasan (Bangladesh) are the other bowlers who have reached the mark of 100 wickets in their 24th Test.

Jasprit Bumrah is now the joint-eighth fastest wicket-taker for India in Test

Of all the Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah is the joint-eighth fastest to the 100-wicket milestone. During the 2013 home series against the West Indies, Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian to reach the mark.

He got to the mark in only 18 Tests and became the quickest bowler to the landmark since Clarrie Grimmett took 100 wickets in his 17th Test against West Indies in 1931.

Ashwin got to the mark in two lesser Tests than Erapalli Prasanna, who was the previous holder of the Indian record.

Indian bowlers who were fastest to 100-Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin (Right arm off-break) | 18 Tests (2013)

Erapalli Prasanna (Right arm off-break) | 20 Tests (1969)

Anil Kumble (Right arm leg-break) | 21 Tests (1995)

Subhash Gupte (Right arm leg-break) | 22 Tests (1958)

B Chandrasekhar (Right arm leg-break) | 22 Tests (1973)

Pragyan Ojha (Left arm orthodox) | 22 Tests (2013)

Vinoo Mankad (Left arm orthodox) | 23 Tests (1952)

Ravindra Jadeja (Left arm orthodox) | 24 Tests (2016)

Jasprit Bumrah (Right arm fast) | 24 Tests (2021)

The above list has eight spin bowlers, which was always India’s primary strength in bowling. Jasprit Bumrah is only the ninth Indian pacer to reach the milestone. Let’s have a look at how he measures on the pacers’ list.

Fastest Indian pacers to 100 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah has the most impressive record among all Indian pacers when they reached the 100-wicket milestone.

Fast-tracked to Test cricket after spectacular success with the white ball, Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut at Cape Town during India’s South Africa tour in the 2017-18 season.

He made an immediate impression with 14 wickets in his maiden series. Later in 2018, he played a crucial role in India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia.

One of the three A+ grade contract holders in Indian cricket alongside skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah is the 10th-ranked bowler in Test cricket.

India's hopes of their maiden series win in England since 2007 remain pinned on their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

