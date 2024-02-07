Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has become the No. 1 bowler in ICC Men's Test rankings. Bumrah jumped from fourth to first position after a Player of the Match performance against England in the recently concluded Vizag Test match.

The pacer bowled a fantastic spell of 6/45 in the first innings to set up India's win in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series in Vizag. He followed it up with a three-wicket haul in the second innings, ending the match with nine wickets as India won by 106 runs.

Thanks to his incredible outing, Jasprit Bumrah leapfrogged Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Pat Cummins in the ICC Men's Test rankings for bowlers. Bumrah's tally stands at 881 rating points, which is his personal best so far.

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, slipped from first to third position. Ashwin remained wicketless in the first innings of the Vizag Test and has 841 rating points now. Kagiso Rabada (851 rating points) has retained the second spot, while Pat Cummins (828) has dropped from third to fourth position.

Jasprit Bumrah is not the only Indian to move up in the latest ICC Men's Test rankings

While Jasrpit Bumrah has moved up to the top of the ICC Men's Test rankings for bowlers, his teammate Axar Patel has climbed up in the all-rounders' charts. Patel's all-round brilliance in the first two Tests against England has helped him move up from sixth to fifth position in the Men's Test rankings for all-rounders. He now has 286 rating points to his name.

England captain Ben Stokes has also moved up by one spot (from fifth to fourth), with his current total being 295 rating points, in the all-rounders' rankings. Despite his recent impressive showing with the ball, England's Joe Root has dropped from fourth to sixth position in the all-rounders' rankings. His total has come down from 313 to 281 rating points after a flop show with the bat in Vizag.

