"Jasprit Bumrah is the best IPL bowler Indian team produced" - Fans react as India leave out star pacer from first 2 Tests against Australia

Team India have not picked star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the first two Tests against Australia, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to commence on February 9 in Nagpur.

Bumrah, who has been struggling with a stress reaction since last year, missed the Asia Cup 2022 and the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He was set to return to action during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka but was eventually ruled out of the rubber.

Bumrah cleared the fitness test in December and was named in India's ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series. However, he felt slight discomfort post-recovery training in Mumbai which resulted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff advising him to take complete rest.

The injury will also keep him out of the entire white-ball series against New Zealand. While he will also miss the first two Tests against Australia, it is still not known whether he will feature in the final two fixtures.

Fans were extremely disappointed not to see Bumrah in the squad and took jibes at him. Many reckoned that he would be fit in time to turn up for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are some of the reactions:

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



Bumrah is not part of the squad for the 2 Tests vs Australia.



#INDvAUS @RevSportz Was Jasprit Bumrah rushed for his fitness tests earlier? He passed one in Bengaluru before suffering stiffness during the second one in Mumbai.Bumrah is not part of the squad for the 2 Tests vs Australia. Was Jasprit Bumrah rushed for his fitness tests earlier? He passed one in Bengaluru before suffering stiffness during the second one in Mumbai. Bumrah is not part of the squad for the 2 Tests vs Australia. #INDvAUS @RevSportz

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan My man Jasprit Bumrah retired from cricket? My man Jasprit Bumrah retired from cricket?

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS Jasprit Bumrah is the best IPL bowler Indian team produced. Jasprit Bumrah is the best IPL bowler Indian team produced. #CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS

Shivansh Tripathi @Shivans94283191 India's test squad announced for the Border Gavaskar trophy against Australia

It's quite surprising to see no Hanuma vihari in that Squad.

: As per the BCCI Jasprit bumrah has been not picked up in the squad as he has not recovered from his injury yet: India's test squad announced for the Border Gavaskar trophy against AustraliaIt's quite surprising to see no Hanuma vihari in that Squad.: As per the BCCI Jasprit bumrah has been not picked up in the squad as he has not recovered from his injury yet:

Abhishek @Abhisek17191664

Test career is done for him.🤦‍♂️ Jasprit Bumrah is only for IPL aur unki himmat rhi toh kya pta T20s for India.Test career is done for him.🤦‍♂️ #INDvsAUS Jasprit Bumrah is only for IPL aur unki himmat rhi toh kya pta T20s for India.Test career is done for him.🤦‍♂️ #INDvsAUS

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#CricketTwitter

#IPL2023 Abhi Jasprit Bumrah Blue Jersey mein seedhe IPL mein dekhne milega! Abhi Jasprit Bumrah Blue Jersey mein seedhe IPL mein dekhne milega! 😞 #CricketTwitter #IPL2023

Aayush Kumar @imaayushvirat

To play for mi in march @BCCI No jasprit bumrah in squad jasprit bumrah will setTo play for mi in march @BCCI No jasprit bumrah in squad jasprit bumrah will set To play for mi in march

Dev Mishra @DevMish35368059 @vikrantgupta73 sir Tell me Is Jasprit Bumrah permanently out of Indian Cricket team or BCCI prepare him for IPL season???? @vikrantgupta73 sir Tell me Is Jasprit Bumrah permanently out of Indian Cricket team or BCCI prepare him for IPL season????

Amit @petroamit @BCCI No Bumrah, I thought he was almost ready for SL ODIs. @BCCI No Bumrah, I thought he was almost ready for SL ODIs.

"It's time to start preparing for life without Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra

Former batter Aakash Chopra sounded worried after Jasprit Bumrah was recently withdrawn from India's ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series. He feels it's probably time for the team to start preparing for life without the ace pacer.

"I am slightly worried because he has not played cricket since September," Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel. "Maybe it's time to start preparing for life without Bumrah. He played an odd match in between where he got injured and didn't come back. He then comes and goes back again.

"His name comes in the team and then he is not there. He was a late inclusion here and was out again. It's not a good story because it is a World Cup year and you have already missed the last World Cup."

Bumrah was last seen in action in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on September 22.

Also Read: "Want to see Sehwag style batting in Test" - Fans react as India include Suryakumar Yadav for first 2 Tests against Australia

Poll : 0 votes