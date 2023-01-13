Create

"Jasprit Bumrah is the best IPL bowler Indian team produced" - Fans react as India leave out star pacer from first 2 Tests against Australia

By Ankush Das
Modified Jan 13, 2023 11:42 PM IST
Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah last played for India in September 2022.

Team India have not picked star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the first two Tests against Australia, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to commence on February 9 in Nagpur.

Bumrah, who has been struggling with a stress reaction since last year, missed the Asia Cup 2022 and the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He was set to return to action during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka but was eventually ruled out of the rubber.

Bumrah cleared the fitness test in December and was named in India's ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series. However, he felt slight discomfort post-recovery training in Mumbai which resulted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff advising him to take complete rest.

The injury will also keep him out of the entire white-ball series against New Zealand. While he will also miss the first two Tests against Australia, it is still not known whether he will feature in the final two fixtures.

Fans were extremely disappointed not to see Bumrah in the squad and took jibes at him. Many reckoned that he would be fit in time to turn up for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are some of the reactions:

Was Jasprit Bumrah rushed for his fitness tests earlier? He passed one in Bengaluru before suffering stiffness during the second one in Mumbai. Bumrah is not part of the squad for the 2 Tests vs Australia. #INDvAUS @RevSportz
My man Jasprit Bumrah retired from cricket?
Jasprit Bumrah is the best IPL bowler Indian team produced. #CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS
India's test squad announced for the Border Gavaskar trophy against AustraliaIt's quite surprising to see no Hanuma vihari in that Squad.: As per the BCCI Jasprit bumrah has been not picked up in the squad as he has not recovered from his injury yet:
Jasprit Bumrah is only for IPL aur unki himmat rhi toh kya pta T20s for India.Test career is done for him.🤦‍♂️ #INDvsAUS
Abhi Jasprit Bumrah Blue Jersey mein seedhe IPL mein dekhne milega! 😞 #CricketTwitter #IPL2023
#JaspritBumrah पर कोई अपडेट नहीं है अब तक - अधिकारिक सूचना का इंतज़ार है 🤞वैसे #IPL2023 भी है, कहीं उसके लिए बचाकर नहीं रखा जा रहा 🙄🤪#INDvNZ #INDvAUS
@BCCI No jasprit bumrah in squad jasprit bumrah will set To play for mi in march
@vikrantgupta73 sir Tell me Is Jasprit Bumrah permanently out of Indian Cricket team or BCCI prepare him for IPL season????
@NikhilNaz Sir ky #JaspritBumrah sidhe ipl me hi fit honge ky ...ye kaisi chot h 👻
No Jasprit Bumrah or Ravindra Jadeja in this home season squads..... They'll have their national comeback in IPL 🥹🫡 #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam #INDvsNZ #INDvsAUS
@BCCI Jasprit bumrah is available only in IPL
@BCCI Jasprit Bumrah will be available for IPL
@BCCI No Bumrah, I thought he was almost ready for SL ODIs.
@BCCI But Again @Jaspritbumrah93 Not available I think now he should take retirement from cricket.😡😡😡
@BCCI Better take retirement bro @Jaspritbumrah93
@BCCI No Chumrah??

"It's time to start preparing for life without Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra

Former batter Aakash Chopra sounded worried after Jasprit Bumrah was recently withdrawn from India's ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series. He feels it's probably time for the team to start preparing for life without the ace pacer.

"I am slightly worried because he has not played cricket since September," Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel. "Maybe it's time to start preparing for life without Bumrah. He played an odd match in between where he got injured and didn't come back. He then comes and goes back again.
"His name comes in the team and then he is not there. He was a late inclusion here and was out again. It's not a good story because it is a World Cup year and you have already missed the last World Cup."

Bumrah was last seen in action in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on September 22.

