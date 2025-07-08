Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord's [Watch]

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah had a bowling stint in the nets on Tuesday, July 8, thereby giving first signs that he would play the third Test match against England, at Lord's starting on Thursday, July 10. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Times of India journalist Sahil Malhotra, the 31-year-old could be seen sprinting in to bowl at one of the Indian batters in the nets.

Ad

Test captain Shubman Gill had said after the win at Edgbaston that the pacer would play the third Test match of the series, which is locked at 1-1.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There was much deliberation surrounding Bumrah's inclusion in the second Test match at Edgbaston after India went 1-0 down in the series with a loss at Leeds. The team management eventually decided not to pick him in the playing XI, opting to go with Akash Deep, who produced a career-best performance to help the tourists win the match by 336 runs.

India aim for more success as Jasprit Bumrah eyes a return against England at Lord's

After a morale-boosting win in the second Test match at Edgbaston, India will look for more success at Lord's, with Jasprit Bumrah most likely returning to the playing XI. The 31-year-old's workload has been a subject of great conversation after he sustained a back injury on the 2024/25 Australia tour.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri had disagreed with the decision to rest Bumrah from the second Test. The 63-year-old felt that India needed to win at Edgbaston after enduring a difficult time in the longest format, with three losses at home to New Zealand, three defeats away to Australia and a loss in the series opener in England. Bumrah was part of the Indian side that beat England by 151 runs at Lord's in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news