"Log paise kama rahe hai mere through" - Jasprit Bumrah's brutal dig at critics after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a swipe at critics after Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's on Friday, July 11. Asked about constantly being under scrutiny and being judged, he cheeky replied that he is happy people are making money because of him.

Bumrah starred with the ball for the visitors on Day 2 of the Lord's Test. He picked up three wickets in the first session, including the big ones of Ben Stokes (44) and Joe Root (104) and ended up completing his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests.

At the press conference following the end of the second day's play, Bumrah was asked for his thoughts on being under the scanner despite being a proven performer. While replying that he does not pay too much attention to needless criticism, the pacer took a dig at critics and said:

"It's good to be on the Honours board, but I know that discussions will keep happening. There are so many cameras here. Even when we practice, there are so many cameras. This is the era of views, subscribers. I know that everyone wants to create something sensational. Things happen, but it's not in my hands.

"Log paise kama rahe hai mere through toh achi baat hai [People are earning money through me, which is good]. At least they will give me blessings that I gave them viewership. But I don't think about all those things," the 31-year-old went on to add.

Bumrah came in for plenty of flak after he was rested for the second Test in Birmingham despite the fact that India had lost the first Test. In spite of his absence, India registered a record 336-run win in the second Test.

"Sachin sir played 200 Test matches, he was still judged" - Jasprit Bumrah

While sharing further thoughts on being judged despite being a star performer in the Indian team, Bumrah gave the example of Sachin Tendulkar and explained that the legend was also judged constantly even though he played 200 Tests. Admitting that being under scrutiny comes with being an athlete, he added:

"You will be judged as long as you are wearing this jersey. Every cricketer goes through that. As long as I am on TV, judgments will keep coming. Obviously, that's part and parcel of professional sport. You will always be judged by your performances day in and day out. Sachin sir played 200 Test matches, he was also still judged. So everybody judges. That's how it is."

Bumrah's five-fer at Lord's on Friday was his 13th five-wicket haul in away Tests, the most by any bowler for India. Kapil Dev (12) held the previous record.

