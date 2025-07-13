Jasprit Bumrah castles Brydon Carse for 1 with a searing yorker in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah opened his account for the second innings of the third Test against England by dismissing Brydon Carse for 1. The pacer delivered an unplayable yorker that rattled the tail-ender's stumps in the third session of Day 4 to reduce the score to 184-8.

Brydon Carse had scored a vital fifty in the first innings to rescue England from 271-7, and stretched the score well beyond the 350-run mark on Day 2. The bowler had frustrated the Indian bowlers on that occasion, making his wicket crucial as India tried to minimize their fourth innings target as much as possible.

The visitors earned a window to exploit as off-spinner Washington Sundar struck either side of the Tea Break to dismiss Joe Root and Ben Stokes, effectively leaving just the tail. In the very first ball of the 56th over, Bumrah surprised Carse with a trademark incoming yorker, which the lower-order batter failed to contain. He was too late in bringing his bat down as the ball went onto rattle the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India in the first innings, bagging his first five-wicket haul at Lord's. He accounted for some key wickets such as that of Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes, among others.

Jasprit Bumrah also castles Chris Woakes to push England to the brink in ENG vs IND 2025 Test

The ace pacer is leading Team India's charge to wipe out the tail in the second innings as he dismissed Chris Woakes shortly after getting rid of Brydon Carse. The England all-rounder could not cope with an incoming delivery down the slope in the 58th over.

The nip-backer left Woakes in an awkward position as the ball crashed onto the stumps. At the time of writing, the hosts are reeling at 185-9, with No.11 batter Shoaib Bashir out in the middle with an injury, while Jofra Archer is yet to get off the mark at the other end.

