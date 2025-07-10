Jasprit Bumrah castles Harry Brook for 11 with a nip-backer on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed his first wicket of the innings by knocking over England’s Harry Brook on Day 1 of the third Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The contest is underway at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The dismissal came on the fifth delivery of the 55th over in England’s first innings. Bumrah bowled a length ball that nipped back in with the angle. Brook, tentatively half-forward, attempted a push without much conviction, but the ball beat the inside edge and clipped the top of the off-stump.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The right-handed batter was dismissed for 11 off 20 deliveries, which included two boundaries. Brook’s departure left the hosts at 172/4 after 54.5 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah strike in quick succession for India in the third session

England skipper Ben Stokes chose to bat after winning the toss in the third Test at Lord’s. India’s new-ball duo, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, bowled with discipline but were unable to strike early. Batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy first made the breakthrough in the 14th over, dismissing both openers — Ben Duckett for 23 and Zak Crawley for 18.

Following the blows, Joe Root and Ollie Pope steadied the innings, guiding England to 83/2 at lunch after 25 overs on Day 1. The second session saw disciplined bowling from the Indian attack, restricting the scoring rate. Although England didn’t lose a wicket in the session, they managed just 70 runs in 24 overs. They went into tea at 153/2 after 49 overs, with Root unbeaten on 54 and Pope on 44.

Ravindra Jadeja then struck on the very first delivery after tea, dismissing Pope for 44. Shortly after, Bumrah sent Harry Brook back for 11. At the time of writing, England were 185/4 after 58 overs, with Root unbeaten on 65 and Stokes on 10 at the crease.

