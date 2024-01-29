Jasprit Bumrah gets 1 demerit point for inappropriate physical contact with Ollie Pope in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has received one demerit point for an inappropriate physical contact with England's Ollie Pope during the first Test in Hyderabad. The incident occured during England's second innings, and Bumrah has admitted the offense.

During the 81st over of the England innings, Ollie Pope stole a leg-bye off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. It was the fourth ball of the over, and right before that, Pope hit a magnificent four. Bumrah tried to get back at Pope by varying his length. He managed to deceive him as the ball hit the batter on his thigh.

As Pope tried to cross over with non-striker Rehan Ahmed, he collided with Jasprit Bumrah, who seemed to have deliberately come in the England batter's way. After the match, Bumrah admitted the offense and accepted the sanction from match referee Richie Richardson.

As per a media release by ICC, Bumrah breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. It was his first offense in 24 months. If he earns three more demerit points in the next two years, he will receive a suspension from one Test or two limited-overs matches.

Jasprit Bumrah denied Ollie Pope a double hundred in Hyderabad

Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope for 196 (Image: Getty)

Later in the innings, Bumrah picked up Ollie Pope's wicket when the England batter was just four runs away from a well-deserved double hundred. On the first ball of his new spell, Bumrah bowled an off-cutter. Pope tried a reverse scoop but missed it completely and lost his off-stump.

As Pope walked back to the dressing room, Bumrah and other Indian players congratulated him for his magnificent batting performance. Many experts regarded Pope's 196-run knock as the greatest knock by an Englishman in a Test on Indian soil.

