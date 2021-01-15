Jasprit Bumrah is going to lead India's bowling attack for a very long time: Gautam Gambhir 

Gautam Gambhir has backed Team India's decision of not risking Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth and final Test against Australia. The former left-handed batsman believes Bumrah will be even more threatening on the subcontinent pitches, where the wickets are low and slow.

Jasprit Bumrah has been ever-present for India over the course of their long tour Down Under. But he was ruled out of the Gabba Test with an abdomen strain. With a key four-match Test series against England coming up, the Indian selectors decided against risking the pacer for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir said:

"He hasn’t played a Test match in India till now, Has he? He hasn’t. So, I’m sure the Indian team management has looked after Jasprit Bumrah reasonably well. They have actually used him in places like England, South Africa and Australia, where he has got to be even more threatening."

Gambhir also feels Bumrah will spearhead India's bowling attack for years.

"He is going to be even more threatening in India, where wickets can get low and slow and he can reverse the ball really well. But then again, you got to look after him as well, because he is going to be the leader of the attack for a very long time," Gambhir added.

My favourite format for a reason! Taking this fighting spirit now to Brisbane 💯🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CPtjvDTnkV — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 11, 2021

The first of the four Tests between India and England will start from 5th February in Chennai.

T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur impress in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Advertisement

T Natarajan picked up two key wickets in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Jasprit Bumrah was replaced in the playing XI by T Natarajan, and the left-arm pacer certainly made a big impact on his Test debut. With Australia cruising at 200/3, Natarajan picked up the big wickets of Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne to lead India's fight back.

Shardul Thakur, who was another new addition to the squad for the fourth Test, also did a decent job and dismissed Marcus Harris. But injuries continued to haunt the tourists, with Navdeep Saini and Thakur both leaving the field with suspected knocks in the third session of Day 1.