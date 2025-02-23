Jasprit Bumrah greets his teammates on-field ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Jasprit Bumrah marked his presence on the field ahead of the India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The star pacer greeted his teammates as they gear up to face their arch-rivals.

Bumrah sustained an injury during the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and couldn’t recover on time. He was eventually ruled out of the ongoing ICC event. Nonetheless, he made sure to meet his teammates and wish them luck personally ahead of the mega clash.

Bumrah wore casual attire, pairing a formal white shirt with light blue denim. He collected both his ICC awards and went on to meet the Men in Blue on the ground.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan also joined him as he collected the ICC Test Player of the Year and the ICC Cricketer of the Year awards.

Jasprit Bumrah enrols at NCA, wife Sanjana provides update

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan recently provided an update on Bumrah’s condition. The ICC shared a video of the same on their social media handles. During a conversation with Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sanjana provided details about Bumrah’s health.

“He is very different bowler and very dangerous,” Mehidy said in the video.

To which, Sanjana, who is an official presenter for the ICC, replied:

"He is not coming here."

Mehidy, taking a sigh of relief, responded:

“Yeah, I know. We are very happy.”

The Bangladesh cricketer then asked for an update on Bumrah’s health condition and how he had been doing, as Sanjana said:

“He is okay. He is training at the NCA.”

If Bumrah recovers on time, he’ll most likely be seen playing the Indian Premier League 2025, representing his team, five-time champions, Mumbai Indians.

