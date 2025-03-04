Jasprit Bumrah hails Team India’s victory in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal with one-word post

Jasprit Bumrah reacted to India’s four-wicket win over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The ace pacer lauded the Men in Blue for their unbeaten streak in the 50-over tournament as they progressed to the final, calling them "unstoppable."

For the unversed, Bumrah is not playing in the Champions Trophy due to a back injury. He sustained the injury during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy final Test in Sydney. He played a big role in helping the Men in Blue lift the 2024 T20 World Cup. Mohammed Shami is leading India's pace attack in Bumrah’s absence in the ongoing ICC event.

Following India’s win over the Aussies, here’s what Bumrah wrote on X along with tricolor and fire emojis:

“Unstoppable.”

Jasprit Bumrah recently attended the Indo-Pak contest in Dubai last month. The speedster will return to action with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

"He has done it for us for so many years" - Rohit Sharma lauds Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal vs Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma lauded Virat Kohli for his match-winning 84-run knock in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. The 37-year-old also reserved special praise for Hardik Pandya, who smashed 28 runs off 24 balls under pressure. The skipper said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

"[On Kohli] He has done it for us for so many years. We were very calm. We wanted that big stand which Shreyas and Virat had. Then the shots by Hardik in the end were very important."

Rohit added that his team will relax and recharge themselves ahead of the summit clash, saying:

"[Looking ahead] Very happy with that. When you want to play the final, you want all your guys in form. That is something that gives us a lot of confidence. We will not think too much about it. When the time comes, we will think about it. I also want the guys to relax."

India will now wait for the second semifinal result between South Africa and New Zealand, scheduled to be played in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. The 2025 Champions Trophy final will be held in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

Click here to check out the full IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal scorecard.

